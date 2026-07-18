Spain-Argentina World Cup final last-minute tickets start at $10,000

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Last-minute tickets to see Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Lamine Yamal and Spain in the FIFA World Cup final range from $10,000 to $60,000.

FIFA's official ticket resale site listed its cheapest tickets Saturday morning at $6,411.25 for a mid-level view behind the goal. Those disappeared by lunchtime.

Tickets in the corners of the upper deck were listed for nearly $10,000. To get much closer to the action, buyers would need to spend around $16,000, or as much as nearly $60,000 for special hospitality seats.

Other outlets such as SeatGeek and StubHub also listed upper deck tickets starting around $10,000, with some lower bowls seats approaching $35,000.

For some, it may be worth it to watch Messi, considered by many to be the greatest player ever, chase history against Yamal, one of football's brightest rising stars.

Argentina will be playing for their fourth title overall and second in a row. No country has won consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Spain won the title in 2010.

Messi, who has recorded eight goals and four assists so far, is set to feature in his third World Cup final after reaching this stage in 2014, 2022 and now 2026. He is tied with Kylian Mbappé for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot as Argentina attempt to become back-to-back champions.

Spain and Argentina were originally supposed to play each other in the Finalissima ahead of the World Cup, but the match -- planned for March in Qatar -- was canceled because of the conflict in the Middle East.