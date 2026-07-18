France vs. England: Thomas Tuchel names Ivan Toney in much-changed World Cup team

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Thomas Tuchel has made seven changes to the England team that lost the World Cup semifinal against Argentina on Wednesday, with Ivan Toney among those in the Three Lions' starting XI for the third-place playoff against France.

The Football Association have said that Kobbie Mainoo is missing out after picking up an injury.

Marc Guéhi, Djed Spence and Morgan Rogers have all kept their places -- as has Declan Rice, who captains the side despite having played through back and hamstring pain for much of the tournament in North America.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham (six goals) are among the England substitutes and appear unlikely to overhaul Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi (eight goals) in the race for the Golden Boot as a result.

If England beat France, the third-place finish would technically make this England's best World Cup campaign since 1966.

Ivan Toney is making just his second appearance at this World Cup. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps has made seven changes to the team which was well-beaten by Spain in the other semifinal.

Mike Maignan, Adrian Rabiot, Michael Olise and Mbappé have all kept their places for what is Deschamps' final game as France head coach.

- Wayne Rooney rows down river after losing bet at World Cup

England team

Starting XI: Dean Henderson, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney

Subs: Jordan Pickford, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Elliot Anderson, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Trevoh Chalobah, Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, James Trafford, Reece James

France team

Starting XI: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernández, Maxence Lacroix, Ibrahima Konaté, Malo Gusto; Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Désiré Doué; Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé

Subs: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernández, N'Golo Kante, Manu Koné, Jules Koundé, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Robin Risser, William Saliba, Brice Samba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram, Dayot Upamecano