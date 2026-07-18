France vs. England player ratings as Bukayo Saka nets hat trick in thrilling World Cup win

Open Extended Reactions

England recorded their best-ever finish at a World Cup since 1966 after securing third-place with a 6-4 win over France.

Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick in a thrilling encounter that saw France fight back after going 4-0 down in the first half. It ultimately took a 98th-minute Jude Bellingham goal to ensure England finished their campaign on a winning note.

Here's how each of the England players fared in Miami.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel, 7 -- The 4-1-4-1 formation he set the team up in brought the best out of their wingers and France kept get caughting out on transition. He could have refreshed the midfield earlier than he did in the second half to stymie France. Ivan Toney's travails up front raise further questions about his place in the squad.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Dean Henderson, 6 -- A rare start for the England No. 2. Made sharp saves from Rayan Cherki and Kylian Mbappé early in the first half. While he couldn't have done anything about the France goals, his ability to play out from the back helped England overcome the French press.

RB Jarell Quansah, 6 -- Was caught horribly out of position for Bradley Barcola's goal but apart from that, matched up well physically to France's left wingers.

CB Ezri Konsa, 6 -- Neat glancing header in the first half for just his second international goal. Lost track of Mbappé for his first goal and was given the run-around by the France frontline in the second half.

CB Marc Guéhi, 6 -- Marshaled the backline and made a sharp goalline clearance that was ultimately ruled out for offside. Brought the ball out from the back effectively. Like Konsa, struggled to cope with France's rapid forwards in the second half.

LB Djed Spence, 6 -- For all his attacking vigour and nous, he was horribly deficient defensively. Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé ran circles around him, and were able to stretch the game out. His tenacity won England the penalty that ultimately sealed the game.

CM Declan Rice, 8 -- Undoubtedly his best performance of the World Cup. Scored a stunner and picked up a set-piece assist, but his defensive showing was most impressive. Regularly broke up French attacks and was the only English player able to enforce calm during the France second-half onslaught.

Declan Rice gave England an early breakthrough against France. Getty

CM Eberechi Eze, 7 -- Glided across the pitch in the first half and was the conduit for England going forward. A sumptuous assist for Saka's second goal. Faded in the second-half and wasn't able to provide much defensive cover as France upped their intensity.

RW Bukayo Saka, 7 -- Had the beating of Theo Hernández all game and switched wings effectively. Showed his clinical touch with his first-half goals, especially for the second. Scored, what was ultimately, a surprisingly tense penalty with aplomb to bring up his hat trick. His sparkiness will raise further questions about Tuchel's decision to bring him on against Argentina.

CM Morgan Rogers, 6 -- Despite the game being so open, he struggled to impose himself. Gave away possession cheaply on a couple of occasions, and was lucky not to be punished by Olise on one of those occasions.

LW Marcus Rashford, 7 -- Showed composure to set up Saka's first goal and Malo Gusto couldn't cope with his movement.

ST Ivan Toney, 5 -- Linked play nicely on occassion but never looked on the same wavelength as the rest of the forwards. Moved around the pitch like a man who has spent the past five weeks warming the bench.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Ezri Konsa scored England's second goal. Getty

ST Ollie Watkins, 6 -- Came on for the second half instead of Rashford. Did well to stretch the game out

CM Elliot Anderson, N/A -- Helped England close the game out and cut out the green spaces France had been taking advantage of.

CM Jude Bellingham, N/A -- Injected energy into the middle of the pitch after coming on and showed great composure to score England's sixth goal.

RB Reece James, N/A -- Like Quansah, he kept Barcola largely quiet on the right.

CB Trevor Chalobah, N/A -- His first appearance of the World Cup. Was shown up by Dembélé for France's fifth goal.