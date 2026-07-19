FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Mbappé tops Messi with 22; Olise breaks Pelé's record with 7; Bellingham's 7 most-ever for England

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup bronze playoff match saw England triumph in an astonishing 6-4 victory over France, thus sealing third place for the first time in their history.

Kylian Mbappé took the lead over Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race, while Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick for England as Thomas Tuchel's side brought their campaign to an end on a positive note.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 18:

France 4 - 6 England

22

Kylian Mbappé now has 22 FIFA World Cup goals in his career, surpassing Lionel Messi (21) for the most all-time (Messi is expected to play in the final vs Spain on Sunday).

10

Mbappé leads the Golden Boot race with 10 goals, ahead of Messi on 8. The Frenchman also became the fourth player with 10+ goals in a single WC tournament and the first since West Germany's Gerd Müller in 1970 (also 10 goals), 56 years ago.

Mbappé has played 57 more minutes than Messi - thus the Argentine will need at least a hat trick or two goals and an assist to win the Golden Boot should he complete all 90 minutes (or more) of the final.

14

Mbappé has 14 goals contributions (10 goals, 4 Assists) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most in a single edition in the last sixty years.

0/3

Mbappé has now scored in every stage of the World Cup (group stage, Ro32, Ro16, quarterfinals, third-place playoff and final) except the semifinal, with no goals in the three semifinals he has played in.

10

The 10 combined goals in this match were the most in a FIFA World Cup Game since 1982 (Hungary 10-1 El Salvador), as well as the most combined goals a third-place match in World Cup history (previous was 9 in 1958: France 6-3 West Germany).

Only four games in World Cup history have seen more goals scored.

3

England finished in third place for the first time in a FIFA World Cup; having lost their previous two WC third place matches: 2018 vs Belgium (2-1) and 1990 vs Italy (2-1).

This is England's best-ever result at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 1966.

7

Jude Bellingham scored his seventh goal in the 2026 World Cup, the most in a single World Cup edition by an Englishman. Bellingham's seven goals all came from open play, breaking a tie with Gary Lineker (6 in 1986) for the most non-penalty goals by an England player in a single World Cup tournament.

4

Bukayo Saka became only the fourth Englishman to score a hat trick at the World Cup after Harry Kane (vs Panama in 2018), Gary Lineker (vs Poland in 1986) and Geoff Hurst (vs West Germany in 1966).

7

Michael Olise made seven assists in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, passing Pelé (6 in 1970) for the most assists in a single World Cup in the last 60 years.

5

Mbappé has scored five goals from Michael Olise assists in this World Cup - the most goal combinations from one player to another in the last 60 years.

2

France suffered back-to-back losses in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since the 2010 group stage vs Mexico and South Africa.

26

Didier Deschamps took charge of his last game for France after a 14-year spell at the helm. This was his 26th game in charge at a World Cup - breaking a tie with Helmut Schon for most games managed in FIFA World Cup history.

2.98

With the 10 goals scored today, this is the World Cup with the highest goal average since 1958 (2.98 - 307 goals scored in 103 games).

4

France conceded four first-half goals for the first time in 58 years since a EURO 1968 qualification match against Yugoslavia in April 1968.

1+1

Declan Rice became the first Englishman to record a goal and an assist in the first 20 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.