France 4-6 England: Bukayo Saka scores hat trick as Thomas Tuchel's men win thriller to finish third

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England raced into a four-goal lead before withstanding a stunning second-half comeback from France to win a tournament classic and finish third at the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions were absolutely outstanding in the first half and raced into a 4-0 lead after Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and two goals from Bukayo Saka put England in complete control.

But four changes from France at halftime and Les Bleus looked a completely different team.

By the second-half hydration break, England's lead had slipped from four goals to just one, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice to become the World Cup's top goalscorer in history and Bradley Barcola also finding the back of the net.

Michael Olise had a massive chance to level for France but put his shot wide.

And that proved to be a costly miss as England went down the other end and won a penalty through Djed Spence after Malo Gusto's foul, with Saka calmly completing his hattrick from the spot and ensuring England finished their campaign on a high.

Ousmane Dembélé did give England something to worry about right at the death with France's fourth goal after Dayot Upamecano's brilliant pass.

But then Jude Bellingham made sure of the result in the dying embers to become England's highest goal scorer at a single World Cup. (7)

Team lineups

England (4-1-4-1)

Dean Henderson

Jarell Quansah (Reece James 83'), Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi (Trevoh Chalobah 93'), Djed Spence

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze (Jude Bellingham 79'), Marcus Rashford (Ollie Watkins 46')

Ivan Toney (Elliot Anderson 79')

France (4-2-3-1)

Mike Maignan

Malo Gusto (Jules Kounde 91'), Ibrahima Konate (Dayot Upamecano 46'), Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez (Lucas Digne 46')

Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery

Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki (Ousmane Dembele 46'), Desire Doue (Bradley Barcola 46')

Kylian Mbappe