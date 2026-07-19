Gotham FC HC Juan Carlos Amorós departs for 5-week paternity leave

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Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós announced after Saturday's NWSL match that he would be stepping away from the team for the next five weeks following the birth of his second child, Laia, in May.

Assistant Shaun Harris will serve as Gotham's acting coach, just as he did earlier in the season when Amorós stepped away following his daughter's birth.

"I'm incredibly grateful to everyone at Gotham FC for supporting us unconditionally while we were obviously deciding to take this step," Amorós said on Saturday. "This is a personal decision for our family, but I also recognize the visibility that comes with my role.

"When fathers take parental leave, particularly men in leadership positions, it helps normalize an important principle: caring for children is a shared responsibility between parents. I need to be there for my family."

Amorós made the announcement following Gotham's 3-2 comeback victory over the Seattle Reign on Saturday. Esther González scored a late brace before Rose Lavelle scored the winning goal in the 7th minute of second-half stoppage time as Gotham became the first team in NWSL history to win a game after trailing by multiple goals in the 80th minute or later.

Gotham is the reigning NWSL champion after winning a second title in three seasons last year. Gotham also won the inaugural Concacaf women's title last year, which qualified the team for the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

Amorós was the coach for all those trophies.

He and his wife welcomed their second child in May, after which the coach missed several games. Harris served as acting coach.

Harris also previously worked with Amorós at Tottenham.

Amorós said he informed Gotham players of his decision ahead of their July 4 match against San Diego Wave FC, and that he has worked with the club to prepare for his absence for five or six weeks.

"I'm looking forward to returning and pushing for our third championship, but for now I'm also very excited and grateful to be with my wife and our family at such an important time in our lives," Amorós said. "I hope this step I'm taking as a male head coach encourages other head coaches, male or female, to do the same.

"The biggest struggle we always have as head coaches is finding the balance between our family life and our professional life, and I really hope this helps others make that decision."

Saturday's victory brought Gotham to the top of the NWSL table for the first time this season.

Gotham won the NWSL Challenge Cup over the Kansas City Current on June 26 in the annual meeting between last year's champions and NWSL Shield winners.