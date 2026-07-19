World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England beat France in 10-goal playoff thriller - July 19

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It's World Cup final day, and after England beat France with a stunning 6-4 victory in the third-place playoff, you can catch up on the action and stay across news right here, with ESPN.

Argentina will look to defend their crown against Spain in New Jersey tonight to become the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups.

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Both sides made seven changes from their semifinal defeats, with Thomas Tuchel shuffling his pack to hand starts to the likes of Dean Henderson, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney.

England raced into a 4-0 lead before half time as Saka scored a brace to add himself to the scoresheet alongside Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa.

France were merely a shadow of themselves, easily exploited at the back with no movement in midfield, as England danced around the pitch, wishing this could have been the final.

Didier Deschamps -- who managed his final game as head coach -- made four changes at the break to shift momentum in a flash as Kylian Mbappé scored either side of Bradley Barcola to surpass Lionel Messi's World Cup goals record.

Saka completed his hat trick from the spot to make it 5-3 just before the end of regular time, but Ousmane Dembele applied a fourth for France before Jude Bellingham fired again in the 98th minute.

The tournament concludes tonight, with Argentina taking on Spain in the final in New Jersey, as Lionel Messi looks to guide his side to back-to-back trophies.

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