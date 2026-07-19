Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona set deadline for Argentina's Álvarez; Spain's Rodri wants Real Madrid

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have given Atlético Madrid a deadline of July 31 to accept their offer to sign Argentina striker Julián Álvarez, while Manchester City midfielder Rodri wants to join Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

Trending rumors

Argentina striker Julián Álvarez is in demand this summer. Carl Recine/Getty Images

- Barcelona have set a deadline of July 31 for Atlético Madrid to accept their offer to sign Argentina striker Julián Álvarez before they move on to other targets. Marca reports that Barca have made it clear that their offers for Álvarez, which have reached €100 million so far, won't be unlimited. Atlético president Enrique Cerezo has firmly declared that the club will not transfer Álvarez, despite interest from Real Madrid (who saw a €150 million bid rejected) and Barcelona, and even with the 26-year-old admitting he would like to leave. Álvarez will feature for Argentina against Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, after which there may be a clearer idea about his future.

- Manchester City midfielder Rodri wants to join Real Madrid this summer, as Madrid boss Jose Mourinho remains interested in a move for the 29-year-old after the World Cup ends, according to Radio MARCA. However, The Athletic reports that Madrid have no intention of signing him. Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo says that Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck won't be joining Madrid this summer as a clause in his contract that would allow him to join for around €50 million has expired, and the Germany international suffered a long-term injury at the World Cup.

- Aston Villa have discussed a deal to sign striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, reports Fabrizio Romano. Jackson, 25, spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but the German club did not take up their €65 million permanent option. Now Villa have made contact over a move as manager Unai Emery is reported to be an admirer of Jackson, with the pair having worked together at Villarreal. However, Jackson is contracted to Chelsea until 2031, so it could be another loan.

- Manchester City are set to block any approaches from clubs looking to sign midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, claims Football Insider. City signed Reijnders from AC Milan for €55 million last summer, but despite a positive start to life under Pep Guardiola, his impact dwindled. That has led to interest in the Netherlands international's services, with Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray linked with a move. However, City are unlikely to sanction an exit as things stand.

- Leicester City defender Ben Nelson wants to leave, with Manchester United and West Ham interested in signing him, says The Daily Mail. Nelson, 22, is 6-foot-5 center back who can also play at left back, and now has 12 months left on his contract. The England U20 international has seen interest from Torino and Borussia Monchengladbach, but Leicester are holding out for a fee of £10 million.

ESPN sources

- Chelsea are set to make Morgan Rogers the most expensive British player in history after agreeing a £117 million deal with Aston Villa. Arsenal were ready to step up their interest in the 23-year-old forward but Chelsea have moved quickly to seal an agreement following England's World Cup semifinal exit to Argentina. The Gunners had been in regular contact with Villa for some time but sources suggest they had repeatedly proved unwilling to meet the asking price. The situation progressed quickly once Chelsea indicated they broadly agreed with Villa's valuation. Read

play 1:06 Onuoha: Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea is Alonso's statement of intent

Other rumors

- Liverpool are set to sign 17-year-old Colombian youngster Samuel Martinez, with the midfielder travelling to Merseyside for his medical before signing from Atletico Nacional. He will then return to the club, before joining the Reds officially next summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Alejandro Garnacho has given his priority to joining AS Roma, as the Chelsea winger looks set to leave the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is not a realistic target for Barcelona this summer, despite links for the Brazilian as an alternative to Julian Alvarez. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal are set to complete a deal to sign 18-year-old center back Elijah Upson. The youngster turned down a contract with rivals Tottenham to join the Gunners. (Fabrizio Romano)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Liverpool have made Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton the club's top priority this summer, though any deal for the 22-year-old midfielder will cost over £100 million. (Ekrem Konur)

- AC Milan are pushing to sign Amad Diallo from Manchester United this summer, even though the Red Devils remain determined to keep the winger. The 24-year-old could reunite with Ruben Amorim, as played 43 games under him at United and bagged 10 goals and 11 assists in that time. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus want to sign Tottenham forward Richarlison. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Wrexham have tabled an offer for striker Bamba Dieng, 26, after his exit from Lorient, while Premier League new-boys Hull City are also interested. (TEAMtalk)

- Liverpool are continuing to push for a new right winger as a priority for the summer transfer window, following Mohamed Salah's exit. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa have been quoted a £35 million fee to sign Leo Scienza from Southampton this summer, as the Premier League club continue to be linked with a deal for the 27-year-old winger. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle and Napoli have shown interest in signing Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, 25, as the Blues look to move him on in the transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- AS Roma are closing in on the signing of Crysencio Summerville from West Ham, after agreeing personal terms with the winger, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Nicolo Schira)