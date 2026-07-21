Morgan Rogers completes record Chelsea switch from Aston Villa

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Morgan Rogers has completed his record switch from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Rogers from Villa for £117 million ($157.28m), sources told ESPN, which makes him the most expensive British player ever -- surpassing the fee that Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson this summer by £1m.

He has signed a six-year deal with the London club.

Arsenal had also been in the hunt for Rogers but he has opted to join Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge.

Morgan Rogers has completed his transfer to Chelsea. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Rogers had been on England duty this summer at the World Cup, where he notably started in their semifinal loss to Argentina, assisting Anthony Gordon for the Three Lions' goal.

He earned a spot in the squad after an impressive Premier League campaign last year. Overall Rogers has scored 31 goals in 125 Villa games.

Middlesbrough, who sold Rogers to Villa in 2024 for £15m, are set to receive a sell-on fee after his latest switch to Chelsea, sources have told ESPN.