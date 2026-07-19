World Cup Daily live: Final countdown as Spain-Argentina get ready to take New York

Klinsmann: The World Cup final will be an extreme mental battle (0:56)

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It's the final day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup!

France fell 6-4 to England on Saturday in the highest-scoring third-place match in World Cup history, but today it's the final between Argentina and Spain.

It's master vs. apprentice as Argentina's 39-year-old Lionel Messi takes on Spain's 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, it's the two best teams in the FIFA World Rankings, and it's the 104th game at this World Cup. The winner will walk away with the trophy and right to call themselves world champions.

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