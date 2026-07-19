Goalkeeper Radek Vitek ready to leave Man United in search of No. 1 role

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Goalkeeper Radek Vitek is ready to leave Manchester United in search of regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Bristol City, where the former Czechia Under-21 international kept 12 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

With Senne Lammens having locked down United's No. 1 spot since joining last September and Karl Darlow freshly arrived as his No. 2, Vitek has said he must leave Old Trafford to further his development and is ready to make the move permanent if necessary.

"I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to hopefully be No. 1," Vitek said after playing the second half of United's 1-0 preseason friendly defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki. "I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when the things are more concrete."

Vitek started United's preseason defeat to Wrexham on Saturday. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Vitek, who has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, has two years left on the United contract he signed last summer.

He joined United as a 16-year-old from Czech club Sigma Olomouc and spent time on loan with Accrington and Austrian club BW Linz before spending last season in the Championship.

Asked if he preferred a loan or a permanent move, Vitek said: "I'm ready for both to be fair. It depends on what the club wants and also depends on the options and, yeah, we'll see.

"There's been a few interests on the table, but we're hoping to get the best one and hopefully it will happen soon. I want to play every week and that's the goal for next season. Hopefully I find out soon where that's going to be.

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