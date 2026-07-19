Kylian Mbappé wins Golden Boot at 2026 World Cup after Lionel Messi's goalless final

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Kylian Mbappé has won the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals after Lionel Messi failed to score in Sunday's final against Spain.

The France and Real Madrid striker scored twice against England in a 6-4 defeat in the third-place playoff to extend his total for the tournament, and he becomes the first player to win the Golden Boot in two World Cups (2022, 2026).

Mbappé saw off competition from Argentina's Messi (eight goals), Norway's Erling Haaland (seven), England's Jude Bellingham (seven) and Harry Kane (six) and teammate Ousmane Dembélé (six).

Mbappé scored twice in France's opening match, a 3-1 win against Senegal then twice in a 3-0 win against Iraq.

He didn't score in a 4-1 win over Norway but put two past Sweden in a 3-0 round of 32 clash.

Kylian Mbappé has won the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup. Getty

His penalty was the only goal against Paraguay in the round of 16 and he scored once in a 2-0 win against Morocco in the quarterfinals. France lost 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals but Mbappé found the net twice more in the third-place playoff against England when, 4-0 down at half-time, his side valiantly rallied after the break.

Mbappé won the Golden Boot four years ago when a hat trick in the final against Argentina pipped Messi.

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Spain, meanwhile, took home plenty of individual awards after beating Argentina via extra time in Sunday's final.

Rodri and Pau Cubarsí were crowned Player and Young Player of the Tournament respectively, while Unai Simón took home the Golden Glove, having conceded one goal in seven games.

Ferran Torres scored the goal that sealed Spain's second World Cup.