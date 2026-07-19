England should sack Thomas Tuchel after World Cup third place - Danny Murphy

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Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has said Thomas Tuchel should be sacked despite guiding the country to their best World Cup finish in 60 years.

England responded to their agonising semifinal defeat against Argentina by beating France 6-4 in Saturday's third-place playoff, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat trick after being left unused against the world champions.

But Murphy said England's failure to reach Sunday's final was down to Tuchel's defensive tactics, and substitutions which didn't leave attacking firepower on the pitch until it was too little, too late.

"[Tuchel] will keep his job, but I don't think he should," Murphy told BBC Sport. "He has failed. They are missing out on a World Cup final because of the tactics. They will be devastated.

Thomas Tuchel didn't use Bukayo Saka at all during the semifinal despite -- being he went on to score a hat-trick in the third-place playoff. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"[There are] so many incredibly, wonderfully gifted footballers in our squad and that was why it was so disappointing in that second half against Argentina, because most of them weren't on the pitch.

"The frustrating thing is this level of forward thinking and creativity [in the win over France] just wasn't there against Argentina."

England retreated after Anthony Gordon had given them the lead against Argentina before conceding twice late on -- as Lionel Messi was afforded space to dictate proceedings after a quiet first hour.

"We all thought Thomas Tuchel was going to be the guy who took the handbrake off," Stephen Warnock told BBC Sport. "Just disappointed that we retreated so quickly in that game.

"I think, where was the pace against Argentina? The performance [against France] from Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford and their ability to stretch the pitch ... Pace kills anyone.

"It's a defender's worst nightmare and it is so hard to defend against."

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Martin Keown said Argentina's players would have seen grateful that Rashford and Saka didn't appear against them until after Lautaro Martínez had scored the winning goal.

"Pace and power, it's remarkable to see," Keown said. "But it feels like after the Lord Mayor's show," he joked, given both sides fell in the semifinals.

"Argentina will be watching thinking: 'Thank goodness Saka didn't come on at all and Rashford didn't come on until late,' because their pace is frightening.

"Will he stick with any of these in September? I know it's different circumstances, but they have sent out a real message."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also criticised Tuchel's substitutions and his subsequent suggestion that controlling matches through possession was not part of English football's "DNA".

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"I have a big problem with that," Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast after the semifinal defeat.

"He didn't bring Kobbie Mainoo on, who could handle the ball better than most. He didn't bring Bukayo Saka on, who could probably handle the ball better than most. But he also left Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton, Morgan Gibbs-White and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home, technical players. He's left out what would be generational talents.

"I did think that he'll look back and think: 'Did I send the right message to the players after the goal went in?' Putting three defensive players on before he brings on an attacker.

"He gave the players a message to hang on, and they were dropping deeper in the box, and he didn't really help them get out with the substitutes he put on."