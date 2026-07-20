World Cup 2026 reaction: Live updates, news as Spain outclass Messi and Argentina to win second title - July 20

Open Extended Reactions

Ferran Torres struck deep into extra time to hand Spain their second World Cup trophy and dethrone Argentina, and you can stay across live updates, news and reaction right here, with ESPN.

Lionel Messi was reduced to tears at full time in what was potentially his last World Cup dance, as La Roja stopped Lionel Scaloni's side from becoming the third nation to defend their crown.

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In what was billed to be a blockbuster final -- the best attack against the best defence -- it was Spain who had the upper hand, comfortably thwarting Argentina as they failed to register a single shot in 90 minutes.

The longest half time in football history left a much more lasting impression than the reigning champions' meek front line, as La Roja comfortably controlled possession and tempo.

Spain searched for a way through and it was only Emiliano Martinez's goalkeeping heroics that kept them out, as he produced some top saves to ensure the deadlock remained at the end of normal time.

Tempers boiled in New Jersey as Argentina's frustrations continue to mount, with Enzo Fernández receiving a second yellow in stoppage time for upending Pau Cubarsí in a reckless challenge just 10 minutes after being booked for dissent.

Torres -- who had replaced Mikel Oyarzabal in the second half -- rifled a spectacular shot into the roof of the net in the 106th minute and this time Martinez had no chance keeping that out.

The match-winner came exactly 10 minutes earlier than Andrés Iniesta's extra time strike that won Spain their first and last World Cup victory in 2010.

- World Cup 2026 today as it happened on July 19