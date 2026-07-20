Predicting England's first starting XI at Euro 2028

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England's World Cup campaign came to a close on a positive note on Saturday as the Three Lions battled to a breathless 6-4 win over France to win the third place playoff.

A gruelling seven-week campaign saw 24 of the 26 final squad members used at one stage, with only Kobbie Mainoo and No. 3 goalkeeper James Trafford seeing no minutes.

Thomas Tuchel has pledged he will stay on as boss through Euro 2028 -- to be hosted by the UK and Ireland -- a tournament where England will be among the favourites.

Here, ESPN makes a speculative early prediction at what England's starting XI will look like for their tournament opener in two years' time.

James Trafford, GK

James Trafford will need a long spell at No. 1 at club level if he wants to push for the England role. Photo by Cameron Smith - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Trafford, 23, has been waiting patiently for his break after the side where he trained as a youngster, Manchester City, signed him back from Burnley for £27 million ($36.3m).

An intriguing prospect for then-manager Pep Guardiola, Trafford is confident with the ball at his feet and distributes it well. He could be the long-term future between the sticks for England, but he'll need a long spell as undisputed starter at club level first.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, RB

An early controversial choice, perhaps, but Alexander-Arnold cannot go without being considered again -- and Tuchel isn't the first manager who was asked to justify his exclusion.

England need options who are able to deliver crosses and progress play from the flanks, something on which Alexander-Arnold has built his platform. Two strong years in a fiercely competitive Real Madrid squad will make him difficult to overlook.

Marc Guéhi, CB

Guéhi will be 27 when Euro 2028 begins -- meaning the Manchester City man should be peaking at the right time to lead the England defence after two more years at the Etihad.

His ball playing is among his best attributes -- something that every elite team needs to possess at the back.

Levi Colwill, CB

Another player that will need a strong season at club level before making the squad, 23-year-old Colwill was on the periphery and missed out due to more experienced options ahead of him. Confident with the ball at his feet and a composed reader of play, he could slot in next to Guehi at the heart of defence.

Nico O'Reilly, LB

He was perhaps outshone by Djed Spence by the end of the tournament, but O'Reilly, 21, has been a popular figure with Tuchel since earning his first England cap -- and like Guehi, benefits from City tutelage across the next two seasons.

Adam Wharton, CM

Adam Wharton was perhaps unlucky to miss out on the 2026 World Cup squad. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

With four England caps already to his name, Wharton was among the periphery who perhaps got unlucky not to make the World Cup squad.

The Palace man is one of the most naturally gifted midfielders in the Premier League, and could add an extra dimension to an England midfield who will want to impose themselves as a side nobody can get the ball off.

Declan Rice, CM

Rice adds serious experience to this England team, and is a well-respected member of the squad. He started the World Cup campaign after playing a massive role in a Premier League-winning campaign.

At 29 when the tournament begins, he would complement Wharton nicely to bulk up the midfield.

Jude Bellingham, AM

What more can be said about Bellingham, who returned the highest-ever goalscoring campaign by an Englishman at the World Cup?

He will be turning 25 during the Euro 2028 campaign and should only get better. He is the player that the team must be built around.

Bukayo Saka, RW

Although we've gone for experience over youth here, the right-wing position is very much fair game for a talent youngster by the time 2028 rolls around.

Saka, 24, endured a brutal campaign with Arsenal which perhaps culminated in injury issues by the time the World Cup started -- but when he is on song, he's among the best in the world. Workload management will be on his mind as he prepares to embark upon a title defence with Arsenal.

Rio Ngumoha, LW

Rio Ngumoha won his first England camp during the pre-World Cup preparation in Florida. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is is perhaps the most 'open' position of the lot. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon competed for the role throughout the tournament in North America, but there is plenty of young talent who may fancy their chances of making the team out on the left.

Ngumoha will be 19 when the Euros start, and he'll be hoping he comes into it after two more seasons of development at Liverpool -- with last season being when he showed enough consistent promise to earn a place in the warm-up squad in Florida.

Harry Kane, ST

The greatest striker England has ever produced, the FA will no doubt be thinking about planning for life without Kane, who will be 34 when Euro 2028 rolls around.

If his fitness holds and he maintains his goalscoring form -- his 2025-26 campaign was perhaps his best ever -- he starts.

The issue is not Kane, but rather, who could possibly fill his shoes.