Spain vs. Argentina LIVE: World Cup final 2026 updates with closing ceremony set to begin

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European champions Spain face South American champions Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

Spain's dominant semifinal win over France has them as narrow favourites heading into kick off in New York/New Jersey, but to win their second World Cup, they'll have to stop Lionel Messi from inspiring Argentina to back-to-back titles.

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Spain have reached Sunday's final having conceded one goal in the tournament -- one fewer than they let in when winning their first World Cup in 2010.

Their World Cup story has been one of control, with Rodri back to his best in midfield and Mikel Oyarzabal making the most of his chances up top.

Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly the star of this team, but he has came into the World Cup a little undercooked after picking up a hamstring issue towards the end of Barcelona's season and has not quite been at his electric best in North America as a result.

His opposite number, however, has arguably been the star of the tournament. Now 39, Messi has taken Argentina top the brink of consecutive World Cup triumphs.

Messi has eight goals in the tournament (two behind Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot) and would underline his argument for being the greatest footballer of all time by adding another star to Argentina's shirt on Sunday.