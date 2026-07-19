Lionel Messi becomes first man to start three World Cup finals

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi has become the first man to start in three World Cup finals, after starting for Argentina as they take on Spain in a blockbuster battle for the world's most famous trophy.

The 39-year-old Messi, who is captaining his country as they seek back-to-back World Cup triumphs, is also the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup final.

Brazilian great Cafu previously played in three straight finals between 1994 and 2002 but did not start in '94.

Lionel Messi has broken yet another record. This time, he has become the first man to start in three World Cup finals. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Argentina talisman has already had his most productive World Cup so far, having recorded eight goals and four assists.

As it stands, Kylian Mbappé is leading the Golden Boot race with 10 goals and four assists -- but should Messi produce the magic he is capable of tonight, it's possible he could finish ahead of the Frenchman or tie him with the same amount of goals.

- 2026 World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Can Messi catch Mbappé in race to be top scorer?

- Messi is the best player at the World Cup, and the best male athlete of all time

- Who wins World Cup final battle between Messi and Yamal? We do

FIFA's rules state that if two players are tied on most goals, then their assist total will be used as a decider. If the assist totals are also the same, then the player who has played fewer minutes at the tournament will be ranked first.

ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.