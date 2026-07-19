Argentina make 3 changes to World Cup final lineup vs. Spain

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Argentina have made three changes to the starting lineup for the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, with Rodrigo De Paul, Nico González and Gonzalo Montiel set to kick off for the defending champions.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni chose to bench winger Giuliano Simeone, midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Nahuel Molina, after the three players started the semifinal match against England on Wednesday in Atlanta.

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Nine out of 11 players on Argentina's starting lineup also began the 2022 final, with Molina and Ángel Di María as the only two changes to the team. Di María has since retired from international duty. Defender Montiel scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the 2022 final victory over France.

Lionel Messi leads the Argentina lineup and will become the first man to start three World Cup finals.

Argentina qualified to the final after defeating England 2-1 in the semifinal, with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Enzo Fernández. La Albiceleste also eliminated Switzerland in the quarterfinals, Egypt in the round of 16 and Cabo Verde in the round of 32.

Rodrigo de Paul of Argentina takes the pitch prior the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final match between England and Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on July 15, 2026 Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made no changes to his team for the final, repeating the lineup used for the 2-0 semifinal victory over France. Fabián Ruiz again starts in place of Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are set to face off for the first time on the international stage. It is also the first time that the World Cup final has been contested by the reigning champions of Europe and South America.

Spain are playing in just their second World Cup final, and first since winning the trophy for the only time in 2010. They beat Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France in the knockout rounds.