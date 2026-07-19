Spain World Cup champ Capdevila gets into U.S. for final

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Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has made it to the United States to watch the World Cup final after being denied authorization to travel a decade after playing in an exhibition game in Iran.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an email to The Associated Press that it received a request to allow Capdevila into the country. It said it reviewed the request and Capdevila arrived in the U.S. on Sunday.

Capdevila had addressed President Donald Trump in a social media post, saying his application for visa-free entry was denied. He also sent a message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and tagged the Spanish government's ministry of sport in his post.

In 2010, Capdevila helped Spain win its only World Cup title, starting in the final against the Netherlands. He was also part of the team that won the 2008 European Championship.

Spain play Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, with Capdevila's countrymen looking to win the nation's second World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are trying to repeat as World Cup champions in what would be the fourth win for the country at FIFA's showpiece tournament.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.