Spain vs. Argentina player ratings as Ferran Torres nets winner to crown La Roja champions

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Ferran Torres scored an injury-time winner as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to be crowned world champions.

La Roja stifled Argentina in a tight affair in New York, with the 2022 champions finishing the game without a shot on target.

The game turned after Enzo Fernández's red card towards the end of normal time. Early in the second half of extra-time, Torres lashed home from the box with a superb finish for the only goal of the game.

Lionel Messi, who was largely peripheral for the 120 minutes, tried his best to help Argentina draw level in the closing stages but it was to no avail.

Here's how Spain and Argentina players fared in the final.

Spain manager rating (out of 10)

Luis De La Fuente, 9 -- Completely shut down Argentina's attacking threat and was masterful in his use of substitutions. He has now won both of the major tournaments he has managed and in completely contrasting styles. As has been the case through the World Cup, Spain were never not in control of the final.

Spain player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Unai Simón, 7 -- Quick off the line when Messi raced through on goal early but had little to do through the game apart from that. Clean sheet capped off an outstanding tournament that saw him concede just one goal and win the Golden Glove.

RB Pedro Porro, 8 -- Stretched play effectively and his crosses from the right were uncomfortable for Argentina to deal with throughtout the game.

CB Aymeric Laporte, 7 - His aerial ability became key the deeper the game went. An assured presence at the back in the face of Argentina's increasingly physical approach.

CB Pau Cubarsí, 8 -- Another composed display from the centre-back, who was voted Young Player of the World Cup. A key part of Spain's buildup and won the foul that led to Enzo Fernández being sent off. He was assured with his positioning and showed his strength on the few occassions he was called upon.

LB Marc Cucurella, 8 -- Such a strong outlet down the left and routinely made runs between the lines. A scourge for Argentina in both directions.

CM Rodri, 8 -- Spain's engine room. Metronomic in his passing as per and outstanding in the way he duelled in midfield. Despite going off in the first half of extra-time, he set up the foundation on which the Spain win was built.

Rodri won the Golden Ball at the World Cup. Getty

CM Fabián Ruiz, 7 -- Unerring in his passing and his calm in the middle of the park helped Spain cope with Argentina's physical approach. Guility of one sidepass too many and went off for Pedri in the second half as Spain sought to increase their attacking threat.

CM Dani Olmo, 6 -- Spain's most potent attacking threat after Yamal. Unafraid to shoot from range and darted into the box from the right effectively.

LW Álex Baena, 6 -- Operated well with Cucurella down the left and drifted central to give Spain a man-advantage in midfield. One of Spain's best performers at the World Cup, but a relatively quiet final for him.

RW Lamine Yamal, 7 -- Didn't quite light up the final (or the World Cup) in the way that had been expected. But, he was a constant threat and despite Tagliafico's aggresive approach, never shied away from taking him on.

ST Mikel Oyarzabal, 6 -- Knit play well between the midfield and the wingers, but provided little in terms of attacking threat. Managed just one shot in the whole game.

Substitutes

Players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating

Ferran Torres scored the winner for Spain. Getty

ST Ferran Torres, 8 -- Stunning finish in exttra-time to seal the final on what is his weaker foot. He was a lively presence from the moment he came on and raised Spain's intensity up front.

CM Pedri, 7 -- Slotted in effortlessly into Ruiz's role and his dribbling helped Spain break forward, especially in extra-time.

CM Mikel Merino, 7 -- Perhaps unfairly deemed to have fouled Otamendi in extra-time before the Williams disallowed goal. Missed a sitter minutes later after his glancing header went wide of the post. Brave block with his face from a powerful Messi shot in extra-time.

RW Nico Williams, 8 -- Looked like the player who lit Euro 2024 up. Unlucky to have a goal ruled out, but sensationally set up Torres with a deft header back into the box.

CM Martín Zubimendi, N/A -- Came on late in extra-time for his first appearance of the World Cup.

CB Eric García, N/A -- Important part of the rearguard as Spain saw out the game after going ahead.

Argentina manager rating (out of 10)

Lionel Scaloni, 6 -- The Argentina boss was unable to find solutions to break through Spain's midfield. He was undoubtedly hamstrung by having to take off his starting centre-backs and didn't show enough tactical flexibility to reconfigure the team after Enzo's sending off. Perhaps, a tad too defensive with his substitutions in extra-time.

Argentina player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Emiliano Martínez, 7 -- Flapped the ball on a couple of occasions and was lucky not to be punished for it. Made two strong saves of Yamal and Williams at the end of normal time.

LB Nicolás Tagliafico, 7 -- Took the battle to Yamal and was lucky to not be booked in the first half. Toed the line well with his physicality and didn't allow Yamal any space in behind.

CB Lisandro Martínez, 5 -- Made an aggressive start and his early booking wasn't a surprise. Injury meant he went off early in the first half and was replaced by Otamendi.

CB Cristian Romero, 7 -- Disciplined at the back and his positioning was solid all throughout. His substitution in the 70th minute felt fatigue induced

RB Gonzalo Montiel, 6 -- Made a key interception in the second half as Cucurella got ready to shoot from close range. Coped well against the threat of Baena, forcing him central, but provided little in terms of going forward.

CM Enzo Fernández, 4 -- His firebrand approach went one step too far. Both of his bookings were close to each other, and both wholly avoidable. His red card is what ultimately swung the game in Spain's favour.

Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time. Getty

CM Alexis Mac Allister, 5 -- Slow on the ball and was lucky not to be booked early on for a rash tackle. He was outplayed and outflanked by Rodri, Ruiz and later Pedri.

LW Nicolás González, 5 -- A surprise inclusion in the XI and he failed to make the most of his opportunity. Largely peripheral and didn't give Porro any trouble on the left.

RW Rodrigo De Paul, 6 -- Covered ground tirelessly and was effective in keeping Cucurella's overlapping runs in check. Didn't have the opportunity to show his crossing or attacking guile.

ST Julián Álvarez, 6 -- Outstanding shift defensively and took the attack to Spain almost single-handedly with his close control and dribbling.

ST Lionel Messi, 5 -- Felt like one game too far for Argentina's talisman, who never quite found his footing in the game. He tried desperately to help Argentina claw their way back after Torres' goal, but Spain kept him comfortably at bay. If this is the end, it's a sad way for the curtain to come down on such a historic career.

Substitutes Players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating

CB Nicolás Otamendi, 6 -- Made the most of the contact with Merino that led to William's extra-time effort being ruled out. For a 38-year-old, he coped fairly well in the face of Spain's attacking threat.

CM Leandro Paredes, 6 - Immediately shored up the midfield and made a couple of key tackles. Sent off after the final whistle for clashing with Gavi.

RB Nahuel Molina, 5 -- Williams had his number from the moment he came on, and he lost the header to the Spanish winger in the leadup to Torres' goal.

CB Facundo Medina, 5 -- Decent enough at the back after coming on for Romero.

RW Giovanni Simeone, 6 -- Tirelress, if at times, headless in his approach. Missed a huge chance late in extra time after the ball fell kindly to him in the box from a few years out.