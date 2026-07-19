World Cup final halftime show: Rating every performer as Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira star

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The first World Cup final halftime show brought together some of the biggest names in music, with BTS, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira among the performers taking centre stage.

FIFA's attempt to create a Super Bowl-style spectacle delivered an ambitious mix of global stars, elaborate staging and familiar hits, although not every act landed quite as successfully as the next.

From the strongest vocals to unforgettable moments, ESPN rates every performance from the historic show.

Rating the performers

Madonna kicked off the show with Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Fantastic. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Madonna and special guests

Kicking it all off, the Queen of Pop was transported through a tunnel on a dune buggy, driven by Brazil legends Ronaldo (driver) and Ronaldinho (co-driver).10/10. No notes.

Wait, we have to rate the music?

Well, suppose that wasn't half bad, either.

The 2000 dance-pop hit 'Music' was Madonna's song of choice -- tune, to be fair -- while the infamous 'Disco Inferno' played in the background. Apparently she calls it 'Music Inferno.' Not many complaints here.

As they came onto the pitch, Ronaldo was beaming. 'Seven Nation Army' by the White Stripes was playing. Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel was pulling the strings. Animal, of The Muppets fame, was on drums.

A fever dream, but one we thoroughly enjoyed.

Rating out of 10: 9

The South Korean K-pop band BTS performed next at the halftime show Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

BTS

Following on from that bizarre -- but brilliant -- Muppets display (which included Norway's 'row') the South Korean pop sensations brought energy with hit song 'Dynamite.'

The routine was flawless. Air kicks -- which offered more threat than Argentina on the pitch in the first half -- were weaved into the dances.

They probably should have been given more time as, on paper at least, the best act of the show.

Rating out of 10: 8

We expected a little more from Justin Bieber. ANP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard were next on-screen, bringing on none other than Justin Bieber on as sub.

What a repertoire that man has. We could have had 'Where Are U Now,' 'Sorry,' 'Stay' -- even old school with 'Baby'. A pop ballad, you say? Why not 'Love Yourself'?

Instead we had 'Everything Hallelujah,' one of Bieber's more recent tracks. Didn't love it. He weaved in 'World Cup Hallelujah' into the end, but felt like we could have got a bit more out of a man we know can perform on the big stage.

Rating out of 10: 6

We never weren't going to see Shakira at the halftime show, were we? Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Shakira and Burna Boy

No transition this time, we swapped Bieber out for Shakira on the pitch.

Mrs World Cup did not disappoint vocally with a rousing rendition of the official 2026 song 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy. It's grown on us through the tournament.

Docked points for not wearing shoes for some reason but always a good addition to a major football tournament.

Rating out of 10: 7

Coldplay and The Muppets. A match made in heaven. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

PS22 Chorus and Coldplay

Miss Piggy and Kermit looked deep into each other's eyes as 'Believe in Love' -- seemingly a new song from Coldplay -- was played by the band, with plenty of help from the Webby Award-winning PS22 Chorus, formed of elementary-school students from Staten Island.

Chris Martin, who curated the halftime show, and co. were joined on the pitch by all the acts, with the words "believe in love" etched around the . It was a fitting end to 15 or so minutes we won't forget in a hurry.

Rating out of 10: 7