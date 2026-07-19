Argentina lose Martínez, Romero to injury in World Cup final vs. Spain

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Argentina lost center backs Lisandro Martínez and Cristian Romero to injury in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

Manchester United defender Martínez, a key man at the back for Lionel Scaloni's side, pointed to his thigh and held his shirt over his face before being taken off in the 44th minute. Nicolás Otamendi, 38, came on in his place.

Otamendi started the 2022 final, when Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout.

Lisandro Martínez was forced off just before halftime against Spain. JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images

Romero, Argentina's other starting central defender, was then replaced in the 70th minute by Facundo Medina after appearing to sustain an injury just before the second hydration break.

The teams were tied 0-0 at the time.

Martínez led Argentina in clearances (34) and was second in defensive interventions (63) at this World Cup.

At the time of his substitution in Sunday's game, Martínez was tied with Gonzalo Montiel for most defensive interventions (five).