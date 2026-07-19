Carlos Alcaraz, Caleb Williams lead reaction to Spain's World Cup win

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For the first time since 2010, Spain are World Cup champions.

Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute made the difference for the Spanish, who defeated Argentina 1-0 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The goal had been coming for Spain, who held Argentina without a shot for the entirety of regular time and finished the game with a 20 to two shot differential.

The final win means Spain are now reigning champions of both the World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, which it won in 2024. Spain also won the 2008 EURO before winning the World Cup in 2010. Per ESPN Research, this title marks the third time the reigning EURO champion also won the next World Cup (2008-10 Spain and 1972-74 West Germany).

Notable names from around the sports world and beyond chimed in to congratulate Spain on its victory, including Carlos Alcaraz and Caleb Williams.

VAMOOOOOOOS ESPAÑA!!!!!!!!!!! ⭐️⭐️ — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 19, 2026

🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸!!!!! — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 19, 2026

Messi 🥲 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) July 19, 2026

CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO 🏆🌎 pic.twitter.com/StbR9SUtU7 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 19, 2026

Felicitaciones España!

Merecidísimo campeón mundial.



Épico campeonato de Argentina! Gracias chicos por tanto! Son enormes. A celebrarlos como merecen!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) July 19, 2026

Lamine Yamal has now won a World Cup, Euros for Spain & 2 League Titles for Barcelona...



Pau Cubarsí has now won a World Cup & 2 League titles for Barcelona....



Both 19 years old - the future is bright for Spanish Football. Wow! Congratulations 👏🏽#fifaworldcup #fifaworldcup2026 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 19, 2026

Best team won congratulations Spain — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026

🌍 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲



Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Pedri González, Pau Cubarsí, Eric Garcia, Pablo Gavi, Joan Garcia... WORLD CHAMPIONS!



📸 @fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/QKBgiFyYiT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2026

SPAIN, WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS ⭐️⭐️



Álex Baena.

Marcos Llorente.

Marc Pubill.

Alejandro Grimaldo.



You're Spanish football and Atlético de Madrid history 🏆🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lnfxgDx1A0 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 19, 2026