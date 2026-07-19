          Carlos Alcaraz, Caleb Williams lead reaction to Spain's World Cup win

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          Scenes in Spain as Ferran Torres scores extra-time opener in World Cup final (1:03)

          • ESPN staffJul 19, 2026, 10:41 PM

          For the first time since 2010, Spain are World Cup champions.

          Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute made the difference for the Spanish, who defeated Argentina 1-0 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The goal had been coming for Spain, who held Argentina without a shot for the entirety of regular time and finished the game with a 20 to two shot differential.

          The final win means Spain are now reigning champions of both the World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, which it won in 2024. Spain also won the 2008 EURO before winning the World Cup in 2010. Per ESPN Research, this title marks the third time the reigning EURO champion also won the next World Cup (2008-10 Spain and 1972-74 West Germany).

          Notable names from around the sports world and beyond chimed in to congratulate Spain on its victory, including Carlos Alcaraz and Caleb Williams.