England World Cup player ratings: How Thomas Tuchel's squad fared, from Jude Bellingham to Ivan Toney

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England's 2026 World Cup campaign may have ended without making it to the final but, in finishing in third place, it was the country's best World Cup campaign since 1966 -- the last time they won the trophy.

With a thrilling 6-4 win over France in the third place playoff match, they secured bronze medals -- which may somewhat have softened the blow of the heartache they suffered in the 2-1 loss to Argentina in the semifinal.

There were some fantastic England performances at this World Cup. The 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening game, the 3-2 triumph against Mexico at the Azteca. But the manner in which they surrendered the initiative after taking the lead against Argentina in the semifinal left many fans disappointed.

England had their best World Cup campaign since 1966, even though it ended in heartache. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

But which players stood out? Who had a tournament to forget?

Here are ESPN's ratings for each player that took part in England's 2026 World Cup campaign.

Manager rating (Out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel, 6 -- There is no denying that Tuchel did well in taking England to the semifinals, which was just the third semifinal they have been in since their 1966 World Cup triumph. But, against Argentina, Tuchel did everything that his predecessor Gareth Southgate was derided for. He had his players shut up shop with a narrow 1-0 lead, reverted to a back five and ultimately invited pressure from Argentina that resulted in two late goals that broke English hearts. Despite the thrilling wins over Croatia and Mexico, Tuchel ended up doing exactly what he was brought in not to do for England. He has faced plenty of criticism from pundits since the semifinal and even U.S. President Donald Trump has questioned his defensive tactics at a pivotal moment.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford showed again why he is England's No. 1 against Mexico. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford, 6 -- Produced one of his finest England performances against Mexico -- reminding everyone why he's been No.1 for so long -- but there were mistakes elsewhere. He let one in at his near post against Congo DR, misjudged a cross against Norway and even Jude Bellingham said Enzo Fernández's shot for Argentina was in the "middle of the goal." There isn't much competition for his spot right now, but I wonder if he's part of England's next cycle.

Dean Henderson, 4 -- Henderson only played in one match for England at the World Cup, as Pickford is undoubtedly the country's No.1 -- and that was in third place playoff match against France. That game ended 6-4 to the Three Lions. Henderson didn't exactly cover himself in glory as England let four in but he was up against attacking talents such as Mbappé and Dembélé. But who England's next No. 1 will be after Pickford still seems uncertain and Henderson will surely get the chance to prove himself at a major tournament again.

James Trafford, N/A -- Did not play a minute of the tournament.

Defenders

Marc Guehi was a commanding presence at the back for England. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

John Stones, 7 -- Would have a higher rating if he played in more games, but arguably England's best centre-back. Looked understandably rusty against Croatia after arriving short of match fitness but improved significantly as the tournament progressed. His composure and experience became increasingly valuable, particularly in the knockout rounds, and he contributed an important late block against Mexico before helping England contain Erling Haaland. If only he was a few inches taller to deal with Lionel Messi's cross.

Ezri Konsa, 8 -- Konsa had a very good World Cup. He rarely put a foot wrong, even when asked to play in an unfamiliar position as a the starting right-back in the quarterfinal against Norway. When he was playing in his natural position, as a CB, he was dependable at the back and formed a solid partnership with Marc Guéhi, despite sometimes being replaced by John Stones.

Marc Guéhi, 8 -- Guéhi, fresh off of winning the FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester City after making the switch from Crystal Palace in January, had a strong tournament. He started every game but one -- against Croatia. He has formed a reputation as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he showed plenty of his trademark calmness and authority at this World Cup. A rock at the back for this England side.

Nico O'Reilly, 7 -- A solid first major tournament without ever quite producing a defining performance, though left-back certainly isn't an England weakness anymore. More impressive going forward than defensively for Manchester City, we saw the opposite for England -- O'Reilly was reliable throughout the tournament but couldn't add output to his runs forward, twice hitting the post. Was unlucky not to start against Argentina and didn't do much when coming on as a faux left-winger, but we won't put that on him.

Jarrell Quansah, 5 -- A challenging campaign for Quansah, who was a surprise inclusion in the first place. Included from the start for the first time in the group stage match against Panama, Quansah was then sent off against Mexico and banned for both the quarterfinal and semifinal. He did play 83 minutes against France in the third-place playoff, but England conceded four goals which hardly helps his cause.

Reece James, 6 -- Once again, James was held back by injury issues. James is, without a doubt, an excellent right-back but he missed four games for England at this World Cup and, when Quansah picked up a red card, England found themselves with a serious issue when it came to right-back availability. When he did play, James was as impressive as he always is when he is available. But that happened too rarely at this tournament.

Trevoh Chalobah, N/A -- The Chelsea defender was called up late to the squad after Tino Livramento's injury and did not get any minutes until the clash with France, when he came on as a late substitute.

Dan Burn, 6 -- Burn was totally anonymous until the clash with Mexico when he was introduced late on with crosses being whipped in. That performance earned him a place in English folklore with two headers from his own box that went over the halfway line, but he was unable to head England to glory against Argentina.

Djed Spence, 7 -- It was a difficult campaign for Spence initially but by the end of the tournament, it is hard to say he was not the most improved member of the England squad. Spence was excellent off the bench against Norway, which saw him earn a starting spot against both Argentina and France and he leaves with a massively enhanced reputation.

- Harry Kane warns England are 'still in that grieving stage' but strongly backs Thomas Tuchel

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Midfielders

Jude Bellingham was arguably England's best player at this World Cup. Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Declan Rice, 5 -- A difficult one to judge. England largely looked a better team when he was on the pitch (but is that telling of the other options?) yet he was clearly battling illness and injury throughout. The usual dominance, ball-carrying and athleticism were missing for long spells, making this a tournament below his own exceptionally high standards. Such a shame, as England's midfield, much like Arsenal's, is built around Rice.

Elliot Anderson, 7 -- Rice's partner in England's double pivot, this was Anderson's first major tournament and, on the whole, he did a great job. While Rice was not quite himself at this World Cup, as he battled illness and pain, Anderson did plenty of work for the two of them when Rice struggled and helped England to set the tempo in most of their matches. It is not hard to imagine that England will base their midfield around Anderson and Rice's partnership.

Jordan Henderson, 4 -- 'Rating someone who played six minutes, ESPN? Seems harsh.' But come on. He was a surprise inclusion, didn't play a meaningful minute (sorry Panama) and then fractured his wrist while celebrating against Mexico. Tuchel clearly valued his experience and leadership behind the scenes, but judged purely on footballing contribution, 4/10 is probably even a little high.

Morgan Rogers, 6 -- It's not easy to compete for the No. 10 starting spot when you're up against Jude Bellingham. Bellingham was by far England's best player at the World Cup and, as a result, he started every game as the No. 10 -- Rogers' preferred position. He did start alongside Bellingham in the semifinal, where he started at right-wing, and against Panama in England's final group game. But his minutes were limited.

Eberechi Eze, 5 -- Technically tidy whenever he came on but struggled to influence games. His ability was obvious, yet he rarely changed matches in the way England needed and couldn't force his way ahead of Bellingham, Rogers or Gordon. Struggled in central midfield against Norway -- his true chance to shine -- before growing into that game out wide.

Jude Bellingham, 9 -- England's best player at the tournament bar none. Seven goals, the most of any England player at a single World Cup and his performances against Mexico and Norway in particular were absolutely outstanding. A player who certainly deserved to be in the World Cup final.

Kobbie Mainoo, N/A -- Did not play a minute of the tournament.

Forwards

Harry Kane often turned up for England right when they needed him at this World Cup -- but was disappointing in the semifinal. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Harry Kane, 8 -- Kane became England's overall top goalscorer at World Cups with six more goals at this tournament to take his total to 14. His incredible second goal against Congo DR saved a potentially embarrassing exit for Thomas Tuchel and he proved once again that England will miss him potentially as soon as the next World Cup.

Ivan Toney, 5 -- Almost impossible to judge because he simply wasn't used. He arrived with a reputation as England's penalty specialist, but the opportunity never arose. His start against France was quiet -- but wouldn't yours be after so long on the bench -- and his cameo against Argentina came too late to make a meaningful impact.

Bukayo Saka, 6 -- Similarly to Reece James, Saka's rating is impacted by the fact that he was limited to just three starts in the entire tournament -- including the third place playoff match against France. Saka is, by far, one of England's most exciting and most talented attackers but he was held back by injury and we simply didn't get to see enough of him at this tournament. A hat trick against France in the third place playoff felt like a 'what could have been' moment. How might England have fared if he had been available to start against Argentina?

Anthony Gordon, 7 -- Gordon was another who had a difficult start to the competition and lost his starting spot to Marcus Rashford, before a brilliant performance off the bench against Congo DR, where he assisted both of Harry Kane's goals. He then assisted against both Mexico and Norway to take his tally to four assists for the tournament, before his goal in the semifinal.

Marcus Rashford, 6 -- Scored an important goal against Croatia but never cemented a starting place. Gordon offered more without the ball, while Rashford's decision-making and final ball weren't consistently sharp enough. Finished brightly against France but left the feeling there was more to give. Will he get more chances under Tuchel? He needs to sort out his club future, first.

Ollie Watkins, 5 -- Watkins' minutes were extremely limited at the World Cup. In fact, he only made two appearances -- one against Panama, when he came on for Harry Kane in the 84th minute, and in the third place playoff against France, when he came on in the 46th minute. He was serviceable when he did appear but didn't play enough to make any real impact.

Noni Madueke, 4 -- Another who was a controversial selection in the first place and he did not exactly deliver. Madueke got his only goal involvement against Croatia via an assist and his performance against Norway saw him replaced at halftime. He was not seen again.