Player ratings: Lionel Messi 3/10 as Spain beat Argentina in World Cup final

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Spain finally emerged victorious in extra time in one of the most one-sided World Cup finals of all time, thanks to substitute Ferran Torres' 106th-minute winner.

Torres hammered home from six yards after Nico Williams kept the ball alive from a deep cross. He later scored a second but his breakaway was adjudged to have been offside. It was the least Spain deserved.

Had this been a boxing match -- and at times it looked as though it may descend into one -- it would have been called long before the end, such was the domination of the Europeans.

Argentina were made to wait until extra time to reigster their first shot of the match, and they didn't register a single shot until the 118th minute.

Spain had the majority of possession, and Argentina were left to harass and cajole. The South Americans played just two passes in Spain's third of the pitch in the opening half hour and had zero touches in the Spain box in the entire first half. Things didn't improve in the second half, and their only chances came right at the death

However, despite the Spaniard's control of the ball, they couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, until Torres' strike essentially ended proceedings.

SPAIN

play 0:18 Madrid erupts at full-time as Spain crowned World Cup champions

Manager rating (out of 10)

Luis de la Fuente 8 - The Spanish coach saw his side dominate possession. However, he was clearly unimpressed by his side's attacking play and he demanded more from his charges with multiple substitutions in the second half. He did, however, make the decisive change by bringing on Torres. He also restricted Argentina to few touches in and around his side's box.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Unai Simón 6 - The gosalkeeper had hearts racing early on when he came racing 40 yards off his line to deny Messi, who was hoping to latch onto Alvarez's through ball. Beyond that, he had the best view in the house... with very little to do. Didn't have a single save to make; his most exciting contribution was handling a cross late on.

RB Pedro Porro 7 - Linked well with Yamal, going both inside and outside the youngster when going forward. Had little to do in a defensive sense but was always an outlet when in the Argentina half.

CB Pau Cubarsí 8 - Just 19-years-old, Cubarsi was one of four Catalan players in the starting XI, and he played with an authority that belied his years. He played a particularly delicious through ball to release Oyarzabal in the first half and later had a shot that stung Martinez's hands. He was named Young Player of the Tournament.

CB Aymeric Laporte 7 - At first glance, it looked as though he had little to do at the back, but that was largely down to his positioning and marshalling. He seemed so bored by the lack of action around his own box that he ventured forward in an effort to impact the game at the other end; and he saw a header directed straight at opposing goalkeeper Martinez.

LB Marc Cucurella 7 - Cucurella spent more time in the Argentina half than he did his own, and though he got into good attacking positions his final ball often let him down. He was, though, a constant threat. He had a shot on goal shortly before the break, but it didn't trouble Martinez.

DM Rodri 8 - The Manchester City man was the orchestrator for Spain in the middle, dictating the tempo and spraying the ball from one side to another, but also guarding his back line with every sinew. A typically classy and controlled performance, even if his passing lines were often strangled by the opposition. Substituted late on.

DM Fabián Ruiz 5 - He offered little, his best contribution a testing cross into the area which was cleared by a nonchalant back flick. Overall, his play was labored, and he was replaced just after the hour mark.

CM Lamine Yamal 5 - The youngster had the first effort of the game and should have done better but his strike -- following a neat one-two with Dani Olmo -- lacked conviction. Spain often looked to him for inspiration, but he was unable to deliver it. His highlight was plucking the ball out of the air from over his shoulder with incredible ease. In injury time, he forced Martinez into a save to his left with a well-hit free kick.

CM Dani Olmo 6 - Like Yamal, he was a target for some over-zealous defending and was on the receiving end of one or two agricultural challenges. His movement and positioning seemed to cause the Argentine backline several problems, though he was forced backwards more than he would have wanted. He broke free just before the hour mark, but his final ball was cleared before the onrushing Cucurella could get on the end of it. Later in the second half, his speculative shot almost caught Martinez.

CM Álex Baena 5 - The Atlético Madrid midfielder saw little of the ball and drifted inside to try and see more action; such was his lack of ball time in the first half. His biggest contribution was to seize a mistake immediately after the break but, after cutting inside, his effort was comfortably saved. Was later substituted.

CF Mikel Oyarzabal 6 - The Real Sociedad man had to wait until the 38th minute for his first effort on goal, and he didn't quite catch it, sending a poorly hit effort straight at Martinez. He often found himself isolated between the Argentine center backs and was replaced in the second half.

Substitutes (players introduced after second half of extra time = no rating)

CF Ferran Torres (Oyarzabal, 62) 6 - The match-winner, Torres, was the only one to find a way past Martinez with his 25th international goal. He thought he had scored a second but was adjudged to have drifted offside with seven minutes left on the clock. He made an immediate impact before that with a header following Yamal's cross, but it was directed straight at Martinez. Won his side a free kick at the death of normal time with a sublime touch that was too much for Parades.

DM Pedri (Ruiz, 62) 7 - Another sub to force Martinez into action, but again his effort was directed straight at the Argentine goalkeeper.

Mikel Merino (Olmo, 75) 6 - So often the matchwinner, he came close when his glancing header drifted inches wide of Martinez's post in extra-time.

Nico Williams (Baena, 75) 8 - The winger was a constant outlet in the last 20 minutes, and he injected some pace into the Spain attack. He had a good effort from distance in the closing stages, saw a goal disallowed due to a foul in the build-up and then headed the ball back into play to assist Torres.

Martín Zubimendi (Rodri, 99) 6 - Arsenal fans will try and tell you his introduction influenced the win, but in truth he had little impact after coming on.

Eric García (Laporte, 99) 6 - Slotted into the backline and helped the Spaniards see out the game, even in the chaotic final moments.

ARGENTINA

play 1:19 Argentina fans in tears after World Cup final defeat to Spain

Manager rating (out of 10)

Lionel Scaloni 3 - Argentina set up as expected and seemed happy to cede possession to Spain, restricting their European counterparts to largely speculative efforts for much of the first hour. However, when Spain turned the screw, Scaloni had little in return, and his changes didn't help or affect the game positively. He will have been surprised by just how little his side created.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Emiliano Martinez 9 - Made 11 saves to keep Spain at bay and was undoubtedly Argentina's key man. He denied Yamal in the first minutes with a save that was better than it looked. Shortly before the break, same thing, different player, when he saved comfortably from Oyarzabal. Those saves set the tone and though many shots were directed straight at him, he had an answer to every question asked of him... until he didn't. He could do little about Torres' winning finish.

RB Gonzalo Montiel 5 - It's hard to decide whether Montiel's performance was good, or Baena's poor. Either way the 29-year-old marshalled the Spanish winger successfully, bar the opening minutes of the second half.

CB Cristian Romero 7 - A typically aggressive pressing performance from one of Argentina's most consistent performers. Looked solid alongside Martinez and had to adjust following the introduction of Otamendi. Tired in the second half and was replaced.

CB Lisandro Martínez 6 - The first player to be booked. It was a miracle it took so long for the yellow card to come out, but Martinez knew exactly what he was doing when he stopped Rodri in his tracks. Shortly afterwards, he was punished again, this time by picking up a game-ending injury. He was replaced by Nicolás Otamendi.

LB Nicolás Tagliafico 7 - Marshalled Yamal well for the most part, limiting the youngster to fleeting moments.

RM Rodrigo De Paul 4 - Hugged the touchline and was on the periphery for much of the game, though worked well alongside Montiel to help keep Yamal in check before being substituted.

CM Enzo Fernández 2 - So often the man for the big occasion, he was a passenger for much of the game. He couldn't find his favored attacking positions and was guilty of disrupting the play far too regularly, and not in a good way. He was red carded in injury time for an absolutely daft challenge that left his teammates with their backs to the wall. Madness.

CM Alexis Mac Allister 4 - Very lucky to get away without a yellow card after a very late challenge on Olmo, and again when he handled the ball. Looked uncomfortable all evening.

LM Nico González 3 - A poor first half and his coach agreed, taking him off at half-time.

CF Lionel Messi 3 - The Argentina captain couldn't get into the game and was subdued throughout. He had one touch in the first 15 minutes, a theme that largely continued throughout.

CF Julián Álvarez 3 - The diminutive forward seemed to foul someone every time he was near the ball, possibly in frustration for not seeing much of the ball in any attacking areas.

Substitutes (players introduced after second half of extra time = no rating)

CB Nicolas Otamendi (Martinez, 44) 5 - The defender came on for his country for the 138th time following an injury to Martinez shortly before the break.

CM Leandro Paredes (Gonzalez, 45) 4 - Parades waded in with a number of over-zealous contributions that saw him carded. In fact, on the one occasion he was cautioned, he could quite easily have had two yellows.

RB Nahuel Molina (Montiel, 58) 4 - Had a tough afternoon trying to keep the energetic Williams quiet.

CB Facundo Medina (Romero, 70) 3 - Didn't impress when he came on, and was at fault in the build up to Torres' goal.

RM Giuliano Simeone (De Paul, 70) 5 - Had three main contributions: his first was a woeful cross when Argentina made a rare foray forward, his second floored Cucurella off the ball. His third, though, was a fantastic challenge to stop Williams in his tracks.

CB Marcos Senesi (Alvarez, 102) N/A - Brought some energy to the game for Argentina, but couldn't influence it positively.