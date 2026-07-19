Wayne Rooney blasts first World Cup final halftime show: 'It didn't get me going'

Open Extended Reactions

Former England forward Wayne Rooney slammed the first World Cup final halftime show, saying the best part was "when it finished."

FIFA extended the interval of the match between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey to allow for an 11-minute spectacle featuring performances from artists including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

The show resulted in the customary 15-minute halftime break lasting more than 27 minutes.

Rooney, who was at the MetLife Stadium working as a BBC pundit alongside Joe Hart and Micah Richards, was not impressed.

After the trio were asked for their highlights of the show by presenter Gabby Logan, the 40-year-old replied: "I'll be honest, mine was when it finished.

1.5bn people tuned in to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Lars Baron/Getty Images

"I like a lot of them artists but I thought it was c--p.

"It just didn't get me going and I wanted the football to come back on. I like Burna Boy, I like Bieber, I like Shakira, but that was too flat."

Richards, who picked the performances of Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy as his highlights, called former international teammate Rooney "miserable" for his frank assessment.

With the conversation following an advert promoting the BBC, Logan added: "I'll tell you what else you get on the BBC: honest reviews."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced plans for the show -- which was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin -- in March last year.

It included Madonna being driven on to the pitch by Brazil greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, while South Korean boy band BTS also performed, in addition to appearances from characters from the Muppets and Sesame Street.

Halftime entertainment has become a major feature of sporting events in the United States, notably during the NFL's Super Bowl.

Speaking on ITV, pundit Roy Keane said: "It was a bit of an anti-climax, but I think the people in the stadium probably enjoyed it more than us.

"But it's always nice to see Shakira."

The halftime show was staged in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise 100 million US dollars (£75 million) to expand access to education and football for children around the world.

Before the match, a string of stars appeared for the tournament's closing ceremony, including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, pop star Robbie Williams and US singer Jennifer Hudson.

Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and streamer IShowSpeed also performed before kick-off along with Post Malone and rapper Swae Lee.