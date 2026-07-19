Spain 1-0 Argentina: Ferran Torres scores extra time winner as Enzo Fernández sent off

Scenes in Spain as Ferran Torres scores extra-time opener in World Cup final (1:03)

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Ferran Torres scored an extra time winner as Spain defeated 10-man Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the World Cup.

In a game of extremely few clearcut chances, the game headed all the way to extra time with barely any major moments to talk about.

That was until the last moments of stoppage time, when Enzo Fernández was shown a red card for a brainless challenge on Pau Cubarsí when already on a yellow card.

Emiliano Martínez made a decent save with the last kick of normal time to deny Lamine Yamal from a free kick but at full time, Argentina had not had a single shot.

When down to 10 men, Spain's dominance grew even further but Argentina held firm in defence.

Then, in the first minute of extra time, Torres struck, powerfully hitting the ball past a helpless Emiliano Martinez to hand Spain their second World Cup title.

Spain show patience to finally break deadlock in totally dominant performance

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the winning goal for Spain in the World Cup final. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

This game had all the elements of being an incredibly close encounter.

If you see just the scoreboard and the fact the match went to extra time then you may assume that too.

But that was probably one of the most comprehensive 1-0 wins in the history of football.

Spain had 65% possession and 20 shots, 12 of which were on target and amassed a total of 1.94xG.

Argentina conversely did not have their first shot until the 117th minute and failed to have a single shot on target all match.

Yet, the game went to extra time.

Spain showed a masterclass in patience, keeping the ball and effectively passing Argentina to death.

A classic Spanish performance of death by a thousand cuts.

But with Argentina's abrasive approach, it was that much more impressive from Spain to remain composed and to go on to win only their second World Cup, whilst breaking the European record for most matches unbeaten with 38.

Team Lineups

Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon

Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte (Eric Garcia 99'), Marc Cucurella

Rodri (Martin Zubimendi 99'), Fabian Ruiz (Pedri 62')

Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (Mikel Merino 75'), Alex Baena (Nico Williams 75')

Mikel Oyarbazal (Ferran Torres 62')

Argentina (4-4-2)

Emiliano Martinez

Gonzalo Montiel (Nahuel Molina 58'), Cristian Romero (Franco Medina 70'), Lisandro Martinez (Nicolas Otamendi 44'), Nicolas Tagliafico

Rodrigo De Paul (Gianluca Simeone 70'), Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez (Leandro Paredes 46')

Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez (Marcos Senesi 102')

Snapshot: Framing the drama