FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Yamal first-ever teenager; Messi sets new World Cup records; Mbappe makes history

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time, to win the second World Cup in their history.

Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute of the game to hand Luis de la Fuente's side the victory, after a stellar defensive effort blunted Lionel Messi and co.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 19:

Spain 1 - 0 Argentina

2

Spain won their second FIFA World Cup title and their first since 2010, thus becoming the seventh team with multiple World Cup titles.

3

Spain became the third reigning EURO champion to win the FIFA World Cup (2008-10 Spain and 1972-74 West Germany).

3

Ferran Torres scored the third World Cup goal of his career and the first in this tournament, having last scored two against Costa Rica in 2022.

3

Torres' 106th-minute goal was the third latest game-winning goal in a World Cup final. The Barcelona forward joined Mario Götze as the only substitutes to score a game-winning goal in a WC final.

7

Spain managed seven clean sheets in this World Cup, extending the record for most in a single tournament.

1

Spain conceded only one goal in the entire tournament (to Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere), the fewest by a World Cup champion. The only team that did not concede a goal in a single WC was Switzerland in 2006 (knocked out in Ro16 after a goalless draw).

0.3xG

Spain conceded 2.3 xG across the whole tournament - an average of 0.3 xG per game - the best recorded by a team in a World Cup since 1996.

38

Spain are now on a 38-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, breaking Italy's all-time record (2018-21) for the longest by a men's national team.

6/7

Spain have won six of their seven major tournament finals. Only Germany (7) have lifted more major titles than Spain among European nations.

65y 29d

Luis de la Fuente became the oldest-ever manager to win the World Cup.

15

Luis de la Fuente remains unbeaten in all 15 of his games at major tournaments. It is the longest such unbeaten start by a manager across the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships.

14/15

Spain have won fourteen of their last fifteen games across the World Cup and Euros. The only team they failed to beat was Cape Verde (0-0 draw).

19y 6d

At 19 years, 6 days, Lamine Yamal is tied for the fourth-youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup. Pau Cubarsí (19y-178d) is the seventh-youngest. Yamal is also the third-youngest player to appear in a FIFA World Cup Final, behind Pelé for Brazil in 1958 (17 years, 249 days) and Giuseppe Bergomi for Italy in 1982 (18 years, 201 days).\

Spain's defense was unstoppable in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ❌ ⚽️1 goal allowed, fewest in a tournament by a champion in FIFA World Cup history

⚽️7 shutouts, most in a single tournament in FIFA World Cup history

⚽️ 0.3 expected goals against, best by a champion in the last 60... pic.twitter.com/wdggQ1zW7G - ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 19, 2026

1

Yamal is the first-ever teenager to win both the Euros and the FIFA World Cup.

10

Fabián Ruiz became only the tenth player to win the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the same season, having played in both finals.

112

Cubarsí completed 121 passes, the second most in a FIFA World Cup Final in the last 60 years (Brazil's Dunga had 130 in 1994).

1,1,2

Rodri became the first Spaniard to win the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup. Cubarsí became the first Spaniard to win the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award. Unai Simón became the second Spaniard to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove Award.

32

Rodri is the first Golden Ball winner to play for the FIFA World Cup-winning team since Romário in 1994 for Brazil, 32 years ago.

4

The last four defending champions to reach the final all finished as runners-up (Argentina in 1990, Brazil in 1998, France in 2022, Argentina in 2026).

3/4

Argentina have finished as the runners-up in three of their last four FIFA World Cup Final appearances.

13

Argentina saw their team-record 13-game unbeaten streak at World Cup come to an end. It was their first WC loss since the 2022 opening match vs Saudi Arabia (2-1).

0

Argentina are the only team to register zero shots on target in a World Cup Final over the last 60 years. They have done it thrice - 1990, 2014 and 2026.

1

Lionel Messi became the first man to start three FIFA World Cup Finals. He's the second man to appear in three, following Cafú of Brazil. Messi is also the first man to captain his team in three FIFA World Cup finals.

39y 25d

Messi also became the oldest outfield player to start a Final (39 years, 25 days).

20y19d

This was the first time in FIFA World Cup history that there were players on opposite sides starting a Final separated in age by 20+ years (20 years, 19 days) - Lionel Messi (born June 1987) and Lamine Yamal (born July 2007).

54

Messi's 54 touches were his fifth fewest in a career World Cup start.

11

Emiliano Martínez made 11 saves against Spain, the most in a World Cup final over the last 60 years.

6

Enzo Fernández became the sixth player to be red carded in the World Cup Final, and the first since Johnny Heitinga (NED) vs Spain in 2010.

1

Kylian Mbappé is the first player to win the Golden Boot (top scorer) in two FIFA World Cups (2022 & 2026).

27m24s

There were 27 minutes and 24 seconds between the first half ending and second half starting in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.