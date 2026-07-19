Rodri wins World Cup Golden Ball as Spain dominate awards

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Spain claimed a hat trick of individual awards after beating Argentina 1-0 to claim their second men's World Cup title Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, Unai Simón won the Golden Glove for the top performance by a goalkeeper, and Pau Cubarsí won the Best Young Player award, beating out fellow 19-year-old teammate Lamine Yamal.

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Argentina star Lionel Messi was hoping to win a record-extending third Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. He's already the only player to win the award multiple times since it was first given in 1978, and sparking Argentina's run to a second straight final at age 39 gave him a strong case for another.

But the award went to Rodri for captaining Spain's run to their second World Cup title. Messi had to settle for the Silver Ball, with France's Kylian Mbappé taking the Bronze Ball.

Rodri holds aloft the Golden Ball award after Spain's win over Argentina in the World Cup final. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"This group is incredible," Rodri said. "We are two-time world champions. It's a tough feat, the hardest one to achieve. And we won it against a team like Argentina."

Having won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, the Golden Ball completes Rodri's return to the top of the sport after rupturing his right ACL almost two years ago.

"I'm proud and I would love for new generations to see that it is possible," he said. "That a player who touches the sky and then plummets to hell is also capable of rising again. It is an example of overcoming adversity, and you have to believe. Honestly, it's incredible."

The Manchester City midfielder didn't have a goal in the tournament, but his passing and controlling the possession are central to the way Spain plays. He became just the 11th man to win the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or.

Simón set a record with his seven shutouts in the tournament, allowing just one goal in eight games.

"The stats highlight the defensive work of the entire team. If you want to win a World Cup, you have to be consistent. We achieved this together," Simón said.

"We played against Cristiano's Portugal, Mbappé's France, and now Messi's Argentina, facing players who can wreak havoc at any moment. We managed to keep our cool and control our emotions, and that was crucial."

Mbappé won the Golden Boot after totaling 10 goals and four assists for a France team that finished fourth. Messi ended up with eight goals and four assists after going without a goal or an assist Sunday for the first time in his last 12 World Cup games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.