Tearful Lionel Messi says Spain 'better' team in World Cup final

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Lionel Messi was left in tears after he was unable to conjure up one more piece of magic to save Argentina from defeat to Spain in Sunday's World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Messi could only acknowledge after that Spain had outplayed an Argentina team that was looking to become the first back-to-back men's World Cup winners since Brazil in 1962.

Ferran Torres scored 37 seconds into the second extra-time period, lifting Spain to a 1-0 victory and their second World Cup title.

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The overwhelming majority of 80,663 were hoping for a recoronation of Messi becoming a two-time champion aged 39.

Instead he fought back tears and had a look of misery as he and teammates faced applauding and bowing Argentina fans at the stadium's south end as Spanish stars lifted the trophy on a podium at the center stripe.

"I feel sad, but I am aware that we played our hearts out," Messi said.

Spain's dominance was thorough, in the final and throughout the tournament. La Furia Roja had a 20-1 advantage in shots, and they out-passed Argentina 845-433.

"They were better, to be honest," Messi said. "We lost the game, and we accept that. That doesn't mean that we will forget everything we've done so far, so I'd like to thank my people, my players and the country."

Lionel Messi sheds tears after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

After leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 final against France, sandwiched between consecutive Copa América championships, Messi could only bow his head, grimace and put hands on hips as Spain's Lamine Yamal, less than a week past his 19th birthday and projected as the sport's next big thing, ran to embrace Torres after the goal.

When Messi left European soccer for MLS three years ago after four Champions League medals and 12 league titles with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, some speculated he would be another retiree moving to Florida.

Instead, he led Argentina back to the final with eight goals and four assists and boosted his World Cup career total to 21 goals, the record until France's Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Saturday's third-place game to surpass him to 22.

Messi became the first player to start three World Cup finals and raised his international goals total to 125, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo's 146. To many, this World Cup has only cemented his reputation as the greatest ever, above even Diego Maradona and Pelé, himself a three-time World Cup champion.

With his distinctive slow walk, arms swinging at his side as he waited for the right moment to burst into a sprint, the diminutive 5-foot-7 attacker was the center of attention any time he got the ball on the right flank. Opponents and fans waited for him to cut to the center and unleash a shot with his lethal left foot.

Messi had just 15 touches in the first half and 54 over the game at the stadium where he has been repeatedly frustrated. He famously retired from international soccer after a penalty-kicks loss to Chile in the 2016 Copa América final at MetLife only to reverse himself 47 days later and lead his nation to their third World Cup title.

Half a dozen Spanish players walked over to Messi after the final whistle to hug and console him. Messi dropped to the grass, hands behind him, staring.

When Spain later formed a guard of honor for Argentina players to approach the podium for their second-place medals, Messi tried to smile but couldn't. He had a blank look as he walked through and a few opponents patted him on the back and chest.

Spain is now the world's soccer power, the first nation to hold the men's and women's titles at the same time, While gold confetti fluttered onto the Spaniards, Messi walked out one of the field's corner exits, his shoulders were hunched, his expression glum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.