Lionel Scaloni unsure about Argentina future: We will see

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he will need time to think about his future after his contract expires at the end of 2026.

Argentina lost 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final, with a goal from Ferran Torres in the second half of extra time sealing a second win for Spain in world soccer's biggest tournament.

After the match, Scaloni, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title as well as wins in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, was noncommittal about his future.

"I will talk with the president [of the Argentina federation], but I more or less have an idea of what I want to do," Scaloni said after Sunday's loss. "I will complete my contract and then see.

"Honestly, I feel the need to think because I don't know if we'll be able to do something as grand as this. We would need to talk. I am grateful to the president of AFA for giving me this opportunity. To be in a place that I am, which is a dream for everyone. We tried until the last minute to give it our all, the coaching staff and players. I think it's just that I take the time to think."

Scaloni was in tears toward the end of his news conference as he looked back on his time with Argentina. He first took over in 2018 as interim manager for a pair of September friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.

He then signed an extension to become the team's permanent coach and led Argentina to the 2022 title. He formally signed another extension in 2023 to remain the Argentina manager through 2026.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni looks on toward the end of Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain. Getty Images

"This place is marvelous. To continue, we need a lot of things," Scaloni added. "We need to reset. We need to form a group like this one, which is difficult to form again. It hurts my soul. I'm sorry."

Scaloni concluded by expressing his gratitude for the players and country for their support throughout their latest run at the World Cup, saying: "I have to thank this group of players, they have been warriors."

Scaloni's team appeared to run out of gas in a road to the final that included three remarkable comebacks in the knockout round -- against Cape Verde, Egypt and England -- and an aging squad, with eight of the 11 starters having been in the XI for their World Cup final win in 2022.

Even their talisman Lionel Messi, who didn't have a shot on goal until the 117th minute, could not help Argentina overcome a dominant Spain side that controlled possession and suffocated Scaloni's side over the 120 minutes of regular and extra time.

"I never imagined, none of us on the coaching staff ever imagined, we'd be in a position like this," Scaloni said. "So, to continue, a lot of things are required."