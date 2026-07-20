Spain boss looks to England clash at Wembley after World Cup win: 'This team is relentless'

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his "relentless" players asked what was left to win in football after a 1-0 victory over Argentina sealed World Cup glory, and he pointed towards their next match at Wembley against England.

An extra-time goal from substitute Ferran Torres sealed victory for Spain -- La Roja's second World Cup success -- against the reigning champions in New Jersey in a game marred by Argentina's indiscipline and a red card for Enzo Fernández and post-match onfield scuffle involving Leandro Paredes.

But with Spain adding the World Cup to the European Championship they won at Euro 2024 with a win that extended their unbeaten run to a world record 38 games, De La Fuente said he had to remind his players that there are still objectives to achieve.

Spain beat Argentina in the World Cup final. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"Once we finished the game, I had a group of footballers who said: 'Coach, what else is there to win, we have won everything, in every category?'

"We came to the conclusion that what remains is the next match in September [against England at Wembley] because this team is relentless.

"We are already thinking about September. This is a historic achievement, but our objective is always to go one game at a time."

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Spain have won the World Cup with a team that did not rely on star forward Lamine Yamal and De La Fuente said that the secret of his team's success is its normality.

"We have a wonderful national team with exceptional players," he said. "We are feeling immense satisfaction and pride -- it is such an honour to be the coach of these amazing players.

"But we are a united team, people with solidarity and values, who put the common good over the individual. That's what makes our job much so much easier.

"We are talking about good people with a good attitude. That is quite normal for me."