Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye shock move for Stones

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Arsenal are considering a move to sign John Stones as a free agent this summer, as cover for the injured William Saliba, while Dusan Vlahovic and Darwin Núñez are on Barcelona's shortlist if they can't land Julián Álvarez. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Former Manchester City defender John Stones could head to London. Getty

- Arsenal are considering a shock deal to sign former Manchester City defender John Stones as a free agent this summer, according to The Sun. It's reported that the England defender, who left City at the end of his contract earlier this month, is viewed as a potential short-term fix for Mikel Arteta's defensive issues. William Saliba played through the World Cup with a back issue, which flared up in France's semifinal with Spain and could now see him out of action for months. Stones, 32, is seen as a realistic option to replace Saliba, as Arteta previously worked with him during his time as Manchester City assistant coach.

- Barcelona continue to consider alternative options to Atlético Madrid and Argentina star Julián Álvarez in the transfer market, as TEAMtalk claims that both Chelsea's João Pedro, and AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi remain unlikely to join. The report states that instead of the Premier League pair, both Dusan Vlahovic and Darwin Núñez are being considered instead. The two strikers are viewed as experienced options who can lead the line and wouldn't cost a fee, as the former is a free agent after leaving Juventus, while the latter is expected to leave Al Hilal this summer. Neither have overtaken Álvarez in the priority list, but Barcelona continue to survey the market in case they cannot land him.

- Atletico Madrid remain interested in a move for Juventus and Argentina winger Nico González, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 28-year-old is keen on making the move to reunite with Diego Simeone, having spent last season on loan with Atletico, where he made 37 appearances and scored five goals across all competitions. Despite being viewed favorably by the manager, his loan deal failed to meet the terms of a permanent deal clause, meaning he has since returned to Juventus. Despite that, the Rojiblancos are keen to bring him back, just not for the required €30 million fee.

- Inter Milan are set for a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur over the potential signing of full back Djed Spence, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Nerazzurri are willing to offer €35 million to sign the versatile full-back, who impressed for England during the World Cup. However, it's unclear whether Tottenham are likely to increase their demands after his performances this summer, with Inter Milan unlikely to push beyond that number.

ESPN sources

- Chelsea are set to make Morgan Rogers the most expensive British player in history after agreeing a £117 million deal with Aston Villa. Arsenal were ready to step up their interest in the 23-year-old forward but Chelsea have moved quickly to seal an agreement following England's World Cup semifinal exit to Argentina. The Gunners had been in regular contact with Villa for some time but sources suggest they had repeatedly proved unwilling to meet the asking price. The situation progressed quickly once Chelsea indicated they broadly agreed with Villa's valuation. Read

play 1:06 Onuoha: Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea is Alonso's statement of intent

Other rumors

- Liverpool could battle with Manchester United in the race to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are also keen on Borussia Dortmund left back Daniel Svensson, but may face competition from Arsenal. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea have opened talks with Crystal Palace over the possible signing of Maxence Lacroix, though the 26-year-old center back is unlikely to leave without some tough negotiation from the Eagles' hierarchy. (TalkSPORT)

- Liverpool and Arsenal have both made contact over a move for Yan Diomande, with the RB Leipzig winger still yet to resolve his future amid links with a potential exit. (Ekrem Konur)

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- Manchester City are unlikely to entertain offers to sign Phil Foden this summer, as the 26-year-old has been linked with a possible exit. (Football Insider)

- Rafael Leao is tempted by a move to the Premier League as his AC Milan future remains uncertain. Aston Villa have been suggested as a potential landing spot, though it's unclear if either party will push to get a deal done. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- New Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is planning to land a couple of players from his old club Real Madrid in a transfer swoop, with striker Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Franco Mastantuono targeted. (Sun)

- Cape Verde's World Cup hero Vozinha has been in talks to join Chilean side Colo Colo this summer as a free agent. However, it's believed that talks have broken down, and a move won't go ahead for the 40-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Premier League newboys Ipswich Town have submitted an offer worth €8 million for Union St. Gilloise goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. The 26-year-old is open to a move, but there remains a gap in valuation between the two clubs. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Luka Modric is closing in on a new deal with AC Milan until 2027, with the Serie A side confident of keeping the 40-year-old midfielder for another year. (Nicolo Schira)

- Serie A side Sassuolo are preparing a contract offer for experienced defender Francesco Acerbi, 38, until 2027 with the option of an extra year, after becoming a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)

- Jurgen Klopp will sign a four-year deal as the Germany national team coach, which will have him oversee the 2028 European Championships and 2030 World Cup. (Fabrizio Romano)