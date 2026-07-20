Argentina president announces national holiday despite Spain World Cup final defeat

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Argentina president Javier Milei has announced there will be a national holiday to celebrate the Albiceleste's World Cup campaign on a day chosen by the team.

Despite losing Sunday's final, 1-0 in extra time, the players and staff will be celebrated.

Milei, who did not attend the title game in New Jersey citing superstition, posted on X: "WORLD CUP CELEBRATIONS. In light of the concerns regarding the celebrations to mark the Argentine national team's achievement, I would like to inform the public that, depending on the decision reached by the players and the coaching staff regarding the date of the celebrations, that day will be declared a national holiday."

Argentina's Football Association (AFA) confirmed that part of the delegation will fly back to Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon while some players will not return home at this time.

"Following the final, some of the squad's players will travel directly from the United States to various destinations to rejoin their clubs or begin their break," an AFA statement said. "Meanwhile, part of the delegation -- comprising players, the coaching staff and other staff members -- will return to Argentina tomorrow [Monday], with arrival scheduled for around 5 p.m."

Javier Milei has announced a national holiday. Tomas Cuesta/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Argentina were looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Pele's Brazil teams did so in 1958 and 1962, but fell short.

Substitute Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute with a close-range strike to give the European champions their second World Cup crown.

Spain dominated the game and had numerous chances to score before the end of regulation.

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Argentina, playing down 10 men from the 93rd minute after Enzo Fernández was sent off, only had their first shot in the 117th minute when Lionel Messi's attempt was blocked.

Milei praised the Argentina players for their efforts.

He wrote on X: "Thank you so much, players...!!! Fighting to the very end. Argentina always held high."