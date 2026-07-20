Argentina FA president pays tribute to Lionel Messi: 'A story that will live forever'

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Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia paid a glowing tribute to captain Lionel Messi for his outstanding contribution to the national team.

Defending champions Argentina fell 1-0 in extra time to Spain in Sunday's final in New Jersey.

Messi, who became on Sunday the first player to start three World Cup finals, was unable to deliver against Spain having previously shone with eight goals and four assists in this tournament.

Tapia posted a photograph of an emotional Messi standing on the MetLife Stadium pitch after receiving the runners-up medal and wrote: "A story that will live forever. There are no words in the dictionary that can adequately express our gratitude for everything you gave us, captain. For your football, for your unwavering leadership both on and off the pitch, and for teaching an entire nation to dream and to fight with their hearts on their sleeves right up to the very last second."

Lionel Messi fell short of winning another World Cup. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Messi, 39, did not stop to speak to reporters when he left the MetLife Stadium after earning his 205th cap for the Albiceleste and it remains to be seen whether Sunday's was his final game in an Argentina jersey.

The Inter Miami forward had led Argentina to World Cup glory in the 2022 final against France, sandwiched between consecutive Copa América championships (2021 and 2024). At this tournament, Messi raised his international goals to 125, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo's 146.

"Thank you for every moment of joy you etched into our souls, for every tear of pride, and for raising our flag to the very top of the world," Tapia added.

"You are eternal, Leo. You are a giant. You made us the happiest country in the world, and this home -- your home -- will love you forever. Thank you for so much. Ours forever."

Tapia also paid tribute to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. Scaloni, at the helm of the national team since 2018, said after Sunday's loss he will take time to think about his future, with his contract set to expire at the end of 2026.

Tapia shared a photograph on Instagram in which he is seen hugging Scaloni after Sunday's final and wrote: "You're amazing. We are proud of your work, your dedication, and your love for this national team."

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Tapia also acknowledged veteran goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Voted the best goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, Martinez, 33, had 11 saves against Spain, the most in a World Cup final.

"You're the best in the world and there aren't enough words to thank you," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for letting us touch the sky with our hands, for the timeless moment you created back in Qatar, and for continuing to give your all here in the United States.

"You're a giant, Dibu! On the pitch and in life, you're the best goalkeeper my eyes have ever seen, a lovely madman who gave us back our pride and the right to dream big. Every time you fly, we all fly with you. We'll love you for the rest of our lives -- thank you for being you!"