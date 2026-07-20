Marc Cucurella: I need to get World Cup tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face 'somewhere visible'

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Spain defender Marc Cucurella has said his planned tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente's face to honour the nation's World Cup win "has to be somewhere visible" on his body.

The Real Madrid man said ahead of La Roja's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in Sunday's final that he would get a tattoo of his national team manager inscribed somewhere on his body if they won the game.

Speaking after the match, he was asked when and where he would be getting the image inscribed.

"I don't know," he replied. "I haven't decided yet. I need to think about it, I need to think about where to get it.

"People will ask me about it too, so it has to be somewhere visible.

"But anyway, we've got a long journey ahead of us now. I hope people will give me some ideas. I'll think it over and then it will be time to get it done."

Marc Cucurella is part of the second Spain squad to win the World Cup. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking at a post-match news conference, De la Fuente was asked whether he himself would be getting a tattoo, and whether he had any recommendations for where Cucurella and his teammates should put theirs.

"I'm not at the age to get tattoos," he laughed. "No, not any more.

"But they've made a mistake, they're serious people so they'll keep to their word. I've already told them, 'Did you make a mistake?' They did, but they'll enjoy it.

"I'm not so terribly ugly that they need to put it somewhere where nobody can see it.

"But it makes me laugh and I'm proud that they keep their promises. Above all, if you say something, you have to stick to it, so I'm happy about that too."

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Spain's win came courtesy of an extra-time goal from Ferran Torres after Cucurella's former Chelsea teammate, Enzo Fernández, was sent off for a second bookable offence in added time at the end of the 90 minutes.

The squad are due to arrive back in Madrid on Monday.