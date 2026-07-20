Did World Cup help or hinder your Premier League team? How tournament affected each club

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The World Cup is over and Premier League clubs have started their preseason, gearing up for the 2026-27 season.

Players who represented their countries at the World Cup will be returning to their clubs at various dates, depending on their progress in the U.S., Canada and Mexico this summer. Some will be in red-hot form, others will have major fitness worries which will impact their clubs.

Here's how every Premier League team was impacted by their players at the World Cup...

Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Did any Premier League side have a worse World Cup than Arsenal?

William Saliba, struggling with a back issue heading into the tournament, now looks set for a lengthy layoff after reinjuring it in the semifinal defeat to Spain. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, both looked way short of fitness for England -- and could do with some much-needed time off before the Premier League season starts. You have to wonder whether they'll even play a part in August, given how off it they looked.

Away from injuries, and form was also an issue -- Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke were disapponting for England, while neither Viktor Gyökeres or Kai Havertz delivered when their countries needed it most in the knockouts. Elsewhere, Piero Hincapié was sent off in Ecuador's exit while Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli -- who at least potentially helped drum up transfer interest with his performances -- were also unexpectedly dumped out early for Brazil.

Leandro Trossard was impressive for Belgium before sealing a switch to Besiktas while Martin Ødegaard can be proud with his talismanic performances for Norway. He looked like the Arsenal playmaker of old. Meanwhile, David Raya, Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino are World Cup winners, but only Merino featured consistently, popping up with goals off the bench. Raya didn't even play a minute in the tournament.

A lack of form and fitness for the squad is a reminder of a big summer coming up for Mikel Arteta, as he looks to retain Arsenal's Premier League crown -- Matt Morlidge.

Amadou Onana suffered an injury while playing for Belgium. Getty

It has been a costly World Cup for Aston Villa, who lost Amadou Onana to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Belgium's 4-1 win over the United States. On top of that, each of Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Lucas Digne went to the final weekend, although Rogers and Digne look set to depart the club.

Continuing the theme, record signing Johan Manzambi missed both of Switzerland's knockout games with a knee injury after lighting up the group stages. Club captain John McGinn did at least exit the tournament earlier than expected -- Jamie Barton.

Ben Gannon-Doak was a rare bright spark for Scotland. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Bournemouth had healthy representation at the World Cup, albeit none of their five players went beyond the round of 16.

Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak were integral parts of Scotland's ill-fated campaign that ended in the group stages. Gannon-Doak was one of the bright sparks for Scotland, and was particularly impressive in their singular win over Haiti.

Winger Rayan forced his way into the Brazilian starting lineup and notched up an assist in the drubbing of Scotland. He was a lively presence on the right wing, but could do little in their round-of-16 exit to Norway.

Tyler Adams started four of the five United States games at the World Cup, and adeptly shielded their defence. Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert was restricted to a couple of appearances off the bench for Netherlands as they fell to Morocco in the round of 32 - Shubi Arun

Jordan Henderson suffered a freak arm injury. Getty

Injuries proved a big theme for the Brentford contingent at the World Cup. Aaron Hickey started Scotland's opening game of their campaign before going off with a problem, and subsequently didn't appear for the Scots at the tournament.

Jordan Henderson became the first English player to appear in six major tournaments, but his tournament ended in the aftermath of the famous win over Mexico after he broke his arm while attempting to jump over a hoarding. An important leader in the dressing room, Henderson stayed on with the team despite being ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup.

Igor Thiago's 22 goals in the Premier League earned him a spot in the Brazil World Cup squad. But after an ineffective outing in the opener against Morocco, he lost his place to Matheus Cunha and didn't make another appearance for the Seleção.

Erling Haaland grabbed the headlines for Norway in their historic run to the quarterfinal but centre-back Kristoffer Ajer was a key part of their rearguard and started five of their six matches - Shubi Arun

Luka Vuskovic was involved with Croatia. Getty

Brighton's best representation in the tournament in terms of pure progression was Maxim de Cuyper -- who made five starts with Belgium as they reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to Spain.

Three Seagulls players were among the Dutch outfit who were left disappointed by their round-of-32 exit -- including starting goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, though Mats Wieffer went unused. Jan Paul van Hecke moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the tournament.

However, Brighton signed Croatia's Luka Vuskovic from Spurs to replace van Hecke.

Yasin Ayari also impressed though Sweden were knocked out by France, and Diego Gómez started four out of a possible five matches for Paraguay -- who also fell to Les Bleus -- Shivam Pathak.

Reece James had fitness concerns at the World Cup. Getty

Chelsea's biggest concern is Reece James's fitness. The injury-jinxed captain was Thomas Tuchel's first choice right-back, but a hamstring issue in the second group-stage game kept him out of action for two games before he slowly built his minutes in the latter stages.

Enzo Fernández had the deepest tournament run, scoring some big goals for Argentina but was sent off in the final for a reckless challenge.

Morgan Rogers, set to become the new British-record signing, was handed a surprise start on the wing in England's semifinal and they reaped the rewards, as he set up Anthony Gordon's opener -- a sign of the creativity he can bring to the team.

Moisés Caicedo made a quick return home after Ecuador's round-of-32 exit. The midfielder was his usual best self, impressing consistently and playing a key part in a stunning 2-1 comeback against Germany. After a physically demanding season where he played almost every available minute, rest will be key and Chelsea would have been happy with his early return.

Malo Gusto made four appearances for France off the bench and got his first start in the third-place playoff against England, facing teammates James and Chalobah, who got his first minutes.

Nicolas Jackson and Mamadou Sarr represented Senegal though did very little of note, with their futures at Stamford Bridge uncertain -- Nina Hristova.

Haji Wright only appeared briefly for the United States. Getty

Haji Wright featured for the United States as an option from the bench. Wright was used only twice, including in stoppage-time as the co-hosts were eliminated with a 4-1 loss to Belgium. He will likely have a more regular role for Coventry this season having been a key player in their promotion from the Championship.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was also an important goalscorer last season for Coventry, was on the bench in every game for Ghana and made two appearances.

Aurèle Amenda, a new signing from Frankurt, didn't play a minute for Switzerland at the World Cup -- James Dielhenn.

Spain's Yéremy Pino broke his collarbone against Uruguay. Getty Images

The Conference League champions had more players at the World Cup than Real Madrid, with nine of their eleven players making at least one start. One of the two that didn't was Spain's Yéremy Pino, who picked up a serious shoulder injury early in the group stages. The other was Jean Philippe-Mateta who had Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé in front of him in the pecking order.

Mateta, along with Maxence Lacroix, were part of the French team that reached the semifinals. Lacroix played most of the semifinal against Spain after Saliba's injury and started the thrd-place playoff against England. Dean Henderson started for the Three Lions in that game in Miami, making it the first time since 2016 that Pickford hadn't started a major tournament game. He made a string of saves amid a France second-half onslaught but still let in four goals.

Chadi Riad started four games for Morocco, whose campaign ended in the quarterfinals to Les Bleus.

Ismaïla Sarr carried his club form onto the world stage and scored four goals for Senegal while Daichi Kamada also got on the scoresheet for Japan.

Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma were everpresent for Colombia in their run to the round of 16.

Jørgen Strand Larsen had the unenviable task of deputising for Haaland and in his sole start of the tournament, missed a penalty against France.

Chris Richards overcame his end-of-season injury travails to start four out of five games for the United States, and helped them keep two cleansheets in their route to the round of 16 - Shubi Arun

Iliman Ndiaye was a key player for Senegal. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

It was a middling tournament for England and Everton No. 1 Jordan Pickford. While he was impressive against Mexico in the round of 16, he never quite inspired safety in goal and was badly caught out for Norway's opener in the quarterfinal. He made a string of good stops against Argentina in the semifinal but should have done better against Enzo Fernández's equaliser.

Nathan Patterson started Scotland's last two group games in place of Aaron Hickey but could do little to stop their defeats to Morocco and Brazil.

The Senegalese duo of Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye featured heavily at the World Cup. Gueye started each of Senegal's four games while Ndiaye notched up a goal and two assists - Shubi Arun

Oscar Bobb caught the eye alongside Erling Haaland for Norway. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Fulham are one of the few teams to have emerged from the World Cup almost entirely unscathed. Four of their players -- Timothy Castagne, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb and Issa Diop -- made it to the round of 16, but none progressed beyond that point.

Cottagers fans will have been just as pleased to see Antonee Robinson, who struggled with injury throughout the 2025-26 season, apparently back to full fitness for co-hosts the United States.

Raúl Jiménez, who scored three goals including a penalty against England, has left the club and returned to Wolves. - Jamie Barton

Liam Millar represented co-hosts Canada. Getty

Hull City's only interest at the World Cup was Liam Millar who represented co-hosts Canada. Millar played in three out of five games before Canada were eliminated in the round of 16.

Amir Hadziahmetovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina spent last season on-loan at Hull but has since returned to Beskitas. Ivor Pandur was called up as a substitute goalkeeper for Croatia but didn't make a World Cup appearance and has since left Hull City to sign for Rangers -- James Dielhenn.

Iraq striker Ali Al-Hamadi is still on Ipswich's books despite spending last season away on loan. Getty

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town had only two players at the World Cup.

Ali Al-Hamadi -- who missed last season's promotion from the Championship because he was on-loan at Luton Town in League One -- was representing Iraq. He started two of their three group games before their tournament ended.

George Hirst, who struck 11 Championship goals last season, was called up by Scotland but didn't make an appearance -- James Dielhenn.

Folarin Balogun received a red card for his tackle on Tarik Muharemovic Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Leeds United player who had the biggest impact on the World Cup (for unexpected reasons) was Tarik Muharemovic, their new signing this summer from Sassuolo. Muharemovic was the Bosnia and Herzegovina defender who was fouled by the United States' Folarin Balogun leading to his red card, The suspension for Balogun was subsequently overturned under controversial circumstances.

Muharemovic was sent off against Switzerland but started three of the four games he was available for.

Ao Tanaka was reduced to tears when his error conceded possession for Brazil to score the winner against Japan in the round of 32.

Gabriel Gudmonsson was ever-present for Sweden, playing in all four of their games.

Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson didn't have regular roles for Switzerland and the United States respectively -- James Dielhenn.

Alexis Mac Allister was a key player for Argentina. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the first time since Spain's last World Cup win in 2010, Liverpool have a World Cup winner on their books. Yes, Víctor Muñoz may not have played a minute for Liverpool, or a minute at this World Cup, but if he can do half as well as Fernando Torres or Pepe Reina, then he will be a decent signing.

Him and fellow finalist Alexis Mac Allister aside, new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will likely be somewhat relieved to see some of his biggest players exit the tournament earlier than expected. Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all exited the tournament at the round of 32 stage, all seemingly without injuries -- Jamie Barton.

Spanish midfielder Rodri won the Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup Buda Mendes/Getty Images

As you might expect from such a talented squad, Manchester City had a number of players go deep into the World Cup. England's James Trafford, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly and Elliot Anderson will all return late for preseason, with Rodri and Rayan Cherki both also playing until the final weekend.

Rodri in particular may be a concern going into the coming season -- the 29-year-old had his minutes managed under Pep Guardiola, but started every game for Spain this summer.

Erling Haaland and Jérémy Doku both exited at the quarterfinal stage, while Portugal pair Rúben Dias and Matheus Nunes made it to the round of 16.

Enzo Maresca may, however, have the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol and Antoine Semenyo back in time for their preseason tour of the far east -- Jamie Barton.

Manuel Ugarte suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have suffered several injury blows after a costly World Cup campaign.

Manuel Ugarte is set to miss the majority of the season having suffered a knee-ligament injury in Uruguay's final group game against Spain. United confirmed that he underwent surgery and started his rehabilitation.

Kobbie Mainoo -- who got no minutes at the World Cup -- was ruled out of England's third-place playoff against France. Tuchel may not favour Mainoo, but Michael Carrick certainly does and having revived the midfielder by restoring him into his starting XI, this will be a big setback for the head coach.

Another big blow is Lisandro Martínez, who hobbled off injured in the first half of Argentina's defeat to Spain but the extent of his injury is currently unclear.

Matheus Cunha scored three goals in five games for Brazil and was a bright spark in attack and United will hope he can pick up where he left off last season -- Nina Hristova.

Yoane Wissa scored against Portugal to record a 1-1 draw for the DRC, their first-ever point in a World Cup. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Dan Burn became Newcastle's highest profile talking point during the business end of the World Cup with his knockout-stage cameos for England.

He earned plaudits for his physical presence off the bench in the round-of-16 win over Mexico, as he made a number of headers to keep out a deluge of crosses at the Azteca.

Bruno Guimarães missed a penalty as Brazil exited at the same stage to Norway, though he started all five matches without injury concern. Anthony Elanga scored a stunner for Sweden in their group stage draw with Japan.

Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw were both limited in their involvement with Germany, while Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona before the tournament commenced -- Shivam Pathak.

Chris Wood couldn't help New Zealand to win their first World Cup game. (Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Forest can lay claim to having one of the World Cup's best midfielders in Elliot Anderson, who was imperious for England. The only issue is that midway through the tournament Man City announced him as their flagship signing of the summer.

Defender Tyler Bindon created history when he came on against Iran in New Zealand's opener as his mother, Jenny Bindon, and him became the first mother-son duo to appear in a World Cup. His Kiwi teammate Chris Wood led the line admirably and picked up two assists against Iran, the second of which was truly outstanding.

Angus Gunn had a tournament to forget between the sticks for Scotland while Ibrahim Sangaré was a key member of the Ivory Coast side that reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history.

Dan N'Doye struggled for Forest last season but impressed for Switzerland in their run to the quarterfinal. He scored in their round-of-16 win over Algeria and forced the quarterfinal against Argentina into extra-time with a well-taken strike - Shubi Arun

Thomas Meunier has signed for Sunderland. Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Sunderland were well represented at the tournament and produced two quarterfinalists: club and Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, and Chemsdine Talbi with Morocco -- who assisted against the Netherlands before finding the net in the shootout.

Xhaka was just one of the four Nati players who played every possible minute, as the Swiss exited to eventual runners-up Argentina in extra time.

Noah Sadiki and Arthur Masuaku appeared in all four of Congo DR's matches, including their elimination to England, while Brian Brobbey hit three goals in the tournament.

Wilson Isidor hit one of Haiti's two goals at the World Cup, as they fell to a 4-2 defeat in the group stage to Morocco. Nilson Angulo made himself a hero with his goal in a comeback win against Germany to book their place in the knockouts, while Omar Aldarete made four starts for Paraguay.

Habib Diarra scored two at the tournament for Senegal, including a goal that put his side 2-0 up against Belgium in the round of 32, though they fell to a late comeback defeat -- Shivam Pathak.

Cristian Romero was heavily involved for Argentina. Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Tottenham player who had the biggest impact on the World Cup is Pedro Porro as he played a key role in helping Spain win their second title.

Porro's Spurs teammates were on the opposite side as Cristian Romero and new signing Marcos Senesi were consigned to defeat in the final. Romero was brought off with a minor injury but had an overall positive campaign with Argentina. It may well help Spurs secure a decent move for him if he is to move on this summer.

Micky van de Ven and new signing Jan Paul van Hecke started four games together for the Netherlands and built some good chemistry in time for the new season. In the group stage, they faced teammate Lucas Bergvall of Sweden, who played in all four games until their exit to France.

Andy Robertson -- who signed a free from Liverpool -- featured in three games for Scotland before they missed out on progressing to the knockout stages as a third-best team -- Nina Hristova.