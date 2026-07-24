Forget whether Germany need Klopp. Does Klopp need Germany?

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Is Jürgen Klopp retired? That very question was posed to the man himself back in January 2025, a year after he sensationally announced his intention to step down as Liverpool manager following a glittering nine-year career at Anfield.

"Obviously not," Klopp answered, his response clipped up in a video shared with his 6 million followers on Instagram. "I'm not a football manager anymore. I'm now head of global football at Red Bull. So, not retired, just changed job."

However, fast forward to the present day, and Klopp is ready to once again don his famous baseball cap and return to the dugout, having been officially announced on Friday as the new Germany national team manager on a four-year contract, taking him through to the 2030 World Cup.

While Klopp, 59, has been linked with an array of coaching jobs over the course of his two-year hiatus -- notably to become Real Madrid boss this summer -- it has long seemed that taking over his native Germany was the only role that could lure him out of his semi-retirement at Red Bull.

Germany's chronic underperformance at major tournaments since their 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil meant there was always likely to be pressure on manager Julian Nagelsmann and his team this summer. Their shocking penalty shootout exit at the hands of Paraguay in the round of 32 quickly made Nagelsmann's position untenable, and for almost everyone affiliated with the German team, there was only one candidate qualified to be his successor.

That Klopp was afforded a front-row seat to his country's latest World Cup disappointment -- he worked as a pundit for German broadcaster MagentaTV -- only served to make the furor surrounding his potential appointment more acute.

"About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool," Klopp said on air earlier this month. "Since then I'm more than recharged, I'm ready."

It was an admission that will have been music to the ears of many fans listening back in his homeland after yet another underwhelming tournament. But, after two years out of the game, is Klopp the right man for the job?

And, perhaps more importantly, is this job right for him?

Is Germany the right job for Klopp?

After just 18 months in as Red Bull's head of global soccer, Jürgen Klopp returns to the dugout after signing a four-year deal to be Germany manager. Florian Wiegand/picture alliance via Getty Images

There have been few bigger winners at this summer's World Cup than Klopp. While the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have thrilled supporters on the pitch, Klopp has kept them entertained off it, cutting a relaxed but engaging figure during his punditry work and starring in TV commercials for major brands such as Budweiser and Trivago.

From catching up with onetime Liverpool target Mbappé to strutting around the streets of Dallas in a cowboy hat with Germany legend Thomas Müller, barely a day passed at the tournament without the advent of a new viral clip to reinforce Klopp's status as one of the sport's most universally beloved figures.

Certainly, the former Borussia Dortmund boss looks in much better spirits than he did during the final months of his tenure at Liverpool when he famously admitted he was "running out of energy" to continue managing at the elite level.

"I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again," Klopp said in an address to Liverpool fans in January 2024. "After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth -- and that is the truth."

True to his word, Klopp has -- up until now -- shunned overtures from interested clubs in favor of spending more time with his family. His role at Red Bull has ostensibly seen him become the face of the energy drink brand's soccer operation while also allowing for a separation from the day-to-day machinations of club management.

Meanwhile, Klopp's foray into the world of social media has allowed fans to keep up to date with his freewheeling exploits, from time on the padel court to what he described as a "bucket list" trip to the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina earlier this year.

play 1:41 Does German soccer have a talent crisis?

When, in June, Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme claimed he planned to install Klopp as manager should his bid prove successful, the German coach's agent, Marc Kosicke, was quick to offer a public rebuttal.

"It's annoying," Kosicke said. "Jürgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club."

With hindsight, the wording of that statement was instructive. While Klopp might no longer have the appetite for the rigors of club soccer, the opportunity for a less relentless coaching job at international level could offer him the best of both worlds.

"I think that's exactly what he needs, really," Dan Clubbe of prominent Liverpool fan channel The Redmen TV told ESPN. "While obviously the way he is as a human being and a coach probably does lend itself to being a day-to-day, hands-on manager, I think how all-consuming that was for him at his previous clubs has taken a lot of energy.

"This is just a dream scenario for Jürgen because it keeps him enthused. It keeps him active while also not being too arduous and too stressful at the same time. So I think he's right in that sweet spot, which means he can enjoy his life, enjoy his family, while every few months he's able to switch back on and divert his attention back to his passion and his love for his football. It feels perfect for him right now."

Can Klopp use his personality in international management?

Klopp's ability to have a transformative effect on a team and its players extends back more than two decades. Having spent 11 years as a player for German side Mainz, Klopp was appointed manager in 2001 and soon helped the club to win promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history.

It was in the aftermath of that triumph that the prodigious young coach enlisted the services of former USMNT forward Conor Casey, who had caught the eye during a loan spell at Karlsruher SC and was quickly impressed by Klopp's larger-than-life persona.

"He was just a totally different type of personality than I'd been used to in Germany and his positive energy was clear," Casey tells ESPN. "He was very young. Back then, there weren't a lot of coaches that were in their 30s. It was more older guys. I was just blown away just by his personality and positivity.

"To be honest, at first it was a little hard to believe. It was like: 'Is this a shtick? What's going on with this guy?' But over a pretty short period of time, it was clear that he was just a different kind of guy and the players really responded to him. It was clear that he was living and breathing each moment with the team and that has such an incredible effect on players over the course of a season."

That strength of personality made Klopp a living legend at Mainz and also convinced Borussia Dortmund to recruit him as manager in 2008. During his time at Westfalenstadion, Klopp led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and had a profound impact on several up-and-coming talents, including midfielder Ilkay Gündogan.

"Honestly, I think that's one of his best qualities," Gündogan told the ESPN FC show when quizzed on Klopp's man-management skills. "His personality, his relationship with the players, the staff, with everyone -- I think he's someone who's really understanding. He's really demanding but also authentic and honest. That's what you really appreciate most as a player because you want to be able to trust the words of your manager. He is someone that does this better than probably anyone else I've seen in my football career."

Jürgen Klopp spent the 2026 World Cup working as a TV analyst for German broadcaster MagentaTV. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

That direct, no-holds-barred attitude has also helped to shape Klopp's approach on the pitch. While his trademark "heavy metal football" evolved over his nine years at Liverpool, his desire for high-octane, dynamic play has defined his managerial career.

"At Mainz, those were really his first years of playing that way," Casey said. "The messaging back then was very simple and it was essentially: 'Everyone run and go get that ball as fast as you can.' Obviously he built up a lot more sophistication over the years, but, when I worked with him, all we did every day was run, run, run, run, run, get the ball, lose the ball, win it back, run again.

"So it was very much engrained in us as a team to do that. There was never any stopping. Back in the day, no one was really doing that and then over time, he clearly got the right people into the team to be able to do it better and better as he progressed."

Why Klopp is right man to change Germany

After more than a decade of disappointment, German soccer is in need of a culture shift, and there is arguably no better conduit for change than Klopp.

"Obviously I know him quite a bit," Gündogan said. "I spent four years with him at Dortmund, so if [Germany] need someone new right now, I think he is the right choice because he's someone who is able to unite a whole country and excite everyone again for the game of football. After that heavy loss [against Paraguay], we really need that again in Germany ... if there's someone who should do the job right now, it's Jürgen Klopp."

While the Germany squad is peppered with exciting young talent -- Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, to name just two -- it is not a golden generation, and Klopp will have his work cut out if he hopes to lead his country to glory at Euro 2028 or at the 2030 World Cup.

Still, Klopp is adept at harnessing an underdog mentality to revitalize a team's fortunes, and there are some parallels to be drawn between the task facing him in Germany and the one he inherited when he joined Liverpool in 2015.

play 0:52 Gundogan: Klopp appointment would unite Germany

"There are definitely some similarities with the two situations, which can't often be said when it comes to comparing international and domestic football," Clubbe, of Redmen TV, adds.

"They seem worlds apart at times, but I do get where they're at by comparison to where we were at.

"Liverpool needed to remember who we were a little bit, and I think Germany's in a similar boat. Klopp can be the ideal man to do that because we saw from day one at Liverpool that there was just this instantaneous connection. He knows the size of the job, he knows the size of the footballing institution that he's walked into and straight away he's saying all the right things. I think Germany will get a very similar sort of uplift.

"The Premier League win at Liverpool was unbelievable, but his cup success was also a real hallmark of his time at Liverpool. We didn't always win the finals when we got to them, but we had a pretty good track record at it and that is almost exclusively what international football is. He's got a history of going into jobs when teams and cities needed him most and he often delivers."

Of course, after two years out of the game, Klopp may have to make some adjustments. When it emerged earlier this month that U.S. President Donald Trump had been in touch with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a bid to overturn USMNT forward Folarin Balogun's red card in the World Cup knockout stages, Klopp did not refrain from making his indignation clear.

"If that really was the case, then that's crazy," Klopp said on MagentaTV. "Let's just say this is our game, not theirs. These two people, who both have no idea about football, should have nothing to do with that."

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While those sentiments were shared by many within the soccer community -- and while Klopp has never shied away from weighing in on topical issues both inside and outside of sport -- a greater level of diplomacy may be required now he is the face of the German football federation.

Having appeared to relish his newfound freedom over the past couple of years, Klopp now finds himself firmly back under the microscope. The carefully curated snapshots of his private life which have delighted fans online will no doubt become more selective as he attempts to transform his country's fortunes in the sport.

He may also find it takes time to regain the trust of some Germany supporters following his association with Red Bull, whose ownership model is deeply divisive in a country which prides itself on a fan-centric soccer culture. When Klopp accepted his role with the energy drinks maker in 2024, fans of former club Mainz displayed banners in protest while local media in Dortmund was especially scathing, claiming he had tarnished his stellar reputation at the club.

Still, if anyone has the required emotional intelligence to get critics back onside, it's Klopp.

"In terms of the culture and personality, he is that guy," Casey said. "So I think that he's going to do an incredible job. He is going to get the most out of everybody. It's a little bit different going into a national team because a lot of players are coming from different styles of play and even different levels of aerobic capacity which, as a club coach, he's able to train every day.

"It's hard for me to think Germany are going to be a full 'heavy metal,' Liverpool-style team, but he's certainly a guy that's able to do so many different things and I'm sure he'll find the answers for them."

Klopp will be expected to start finding those answers sooner rather than later, with his first international camp set to come in September, when Germany begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Netherlands.

"It's a very tough one," Gündogan said. "Psychologically, also, after the last tournaments -- not just World Cups but also the Euros and Nations League -- Jürgen has a tough, tough job ahead of him. But what he has to do first is strengthen that unity and make the whole country believe in the national team."

Certainly, transforming the mood of a nation is not an easy task. But, having turned doubters to believers at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp will no doubt bet on himself to do the same again.