Rudi Garcia to depart as Belgium boss after World Cup run

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Rudi Garcia is to leave his role as Belgium boss.

Garcia, 62, was appointed Domenico Tedesco's successor in February 2025 and guided the Red Devils to the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to eventual champions Spain, but the former Roma, Marseille and Napoli boss will leave his position when his contract expires on July 31.

Garcia told the Belgium Football Association website: "After discussions with the RBFA, we have decided not to extend the excellent journey we have shared over the past 18 months.

Rudi Garcia will leave his job with Belgium. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I leave Belgium in League A of the Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world.

"I would like to thank my outstanding group of players, sports director Vincent Mannaert, and the fans who supported us throughout this World Cup.

"I wish Belgium every success as they continue the generational transition that I was proud to help initiate."

Mannaert said: "Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils.

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"He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context.

"Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup.

"On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly thank Rudi and his assistants for the past 18 months.

"Together with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national coach."