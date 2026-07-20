NWSL Power Rankings: Star-studded Gotham beat Spirit, jump to No. 1

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It's Monday, and with another weekend of 2026 NWSL regular season in the books, it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's set for a climb up the table? Who's in danger of a free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 13 to come up with this week's order of all 16 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: at Portland Thorns, Friday, 10 p.m. ET

It has been a momentous four days for the reigning NWSL champions. Two back-to-back wins (including over rival Washington) propel Gotham to the top of these power rankings. They edged the Spirit 1-0 on Wednesday in front of a record 42,175 fans. Some 48 hours later, Juan Carlos Amorós' team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score three unanswered goals across 16 minutes to shock Seattle 3-2. Gotham had yet to score a goal past the 55th minute all season until Saturday, when they scored three in the final nine minutes, plus stoppage time. Rose Lavelle played the hero on both occasions with two gorgeous game-winning goals. Esther González and Jaedyn Shaw helped revive Gotham's attack as Amorós' substitutions changed the game. It was the first time Gotham recovered a win from a two-goal deficit in nine years. Sam Kerr appeared in that match for then-Sky Blue FC and history repeated itself as she is credited with the assist on Lavelle's game winner.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: vs. Denver Summit, Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

The Spirit finished the weekend at the top of the NWSL table for the first time this season. Washington showcased its depth with a 2-1 win over a gritty Boston side on Sunday. Head coach Adrián González made seven changes after his team lost 1-0 to rivals Gotham midweek. Just six minutes separated the Spirit's opening two goals in the first half. Tara Rudd scored her first regular-season goal in more than two years with a clever header, and Trinity Rodman coolly followed up with her seventh finish of the season. The Spirit took their foot off the gas in the second half, and allowed Boston back into the game. The defense was caught out as Legacy forward Sammy Smith cut the scoreline in half in the 88th minute. However, they managed to get over the line and avenge their midweek defeat with their fourth road win of the season.

play 1:19 Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: vs. Seattle Reign, Sunday, 5 p.m. ET

Trinity Byars proved she is more than a super-sub with a superlative performance in San Diego's 2-2 draw at Kansas City. Byars netted her first professional brace in her first 90-minute performance. Crucially, she guided the game-tying goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. All three of the Wave's stoppage-time goals have been scored by Byars this season, two of which were equalizers. The 23-year-old now leads the Wave in goals (6) and recently signed a contract extension. Questions will be asked of San Diego's second-half defending, but the late comeback will keep spirits high.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: at North Carolina Courage, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET

The Royals snapped a two-game losing streak with a commanding 1-0 win at home to Orlando. It was a superb defensive performance, particularly from Utah's center backs Kate Del Fava and Tatumn Milazzo. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn showcased her aerial audacity and excellent distribution out of the back. The Royals allowed zero shots on target. Narumi Miura scored one of the goals of the weekend with a shot-turned-cross that ultimately counted as the match-winner.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: at Boston Legacy, Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

Kansas City blew a 2-1 lead as they conceded a late goal to San Diego to draw 2-2. It marked the first time the Current dropped points at home since Aug. 16, 2025. The Current responded after giving up an early goal with force and control. Croix Bethune had one of her most distinguished games in a Current jersey, scoring in the 52nd minute and assisting Temwa Chawinga nine minutes later. Bethune now leads the league in assists (6). However, the Current could not cope with a late Wave onslaught. Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan failed to deal with a rebounded ball to prevent Byars' equalizer. The Current are now winless in two and have shipped five total goals in those games.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: vs. Racing Louisville, Sunday, 9 p.m. ET (stream live on ESPN)

The good times keep rolling for interim manager Leif Gunnar Smerud's team as they nabbed a third straight 2-0 victory with a win over Chicago. They have now kept three clean sheets in three games for the first time in club history. Maiara Niehues opened the scoring with a penalty and added to her team-leading five goals on the year. Prisca Chilufya and Sveindís Jónsdóttir combined for the second goal in stoppage time, minutes after having an initial effort chalked off due to offside. Angel City have finally found the consistency and rhythm they have lacked for much of the season. They finish Matchweek 13 above the playoff line for the first time since Matchweek 6 and have two games in hand relative to Portland and San Diego.

play 1:18 Chicago Stars vs. Angel City FC - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: vs. Gotham FC, Friday, 10 p.m. ET

The Thorns have lost two games on the bounce for the first time all season. Portland could not add to an early lead after Sophia Wilson converted her eighth consecutive penalty. They would go on to surrender two goals against Denver in a 2-1 defeat. The Thorns have dropped 13 points from winning positions this season, more than any other team. They will look to turn around their form at home against Gotham next weekend, and are unbeaten at Providence Park this year.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: at Washington Spirit, Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

It was party time in Colorado as the Summit triumphed over Portland 2-1. A capacity crowd christened the opening of Centennial Stadium and witnessed Lindsey Heaps' Denver debut. The expansion side stormed back after conceding a penalty kick goal to Wilson. Janine Sonis opened the Summit's scoring with her team-leading sixth goal of the season. Heaps assisted Natalie Means' game-winning goal. Both of Denver's goals were similar cross/shots that bested Portland's defense. Heaps attempted six shots (most for any Denver player in a game this season) and made the most of her homecoming.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: at Houston Dash, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

Bay FC delivered one of their most complete performances of the 2026 season in a 3-0 mauling of North Carolina. It is the largest margin of victory for Bay in club history. Karlie Lema got the ball rolling with a first-half brace and nearly had a hat trick if it weren't for the woodwork. She has now scored in three games in a row. Bay FC then capitalized on a regrettable Courage back-pass as Racheal Kundananji iced the game with a confident finish. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz continues her fine form with her seventh career clean sheet. It is the first time Bay have won back-to-back games since their expansion season in 2024.

play 1:11 Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: vs. Utah Royals, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET

The Courage are now winless and goalless in two straight games as a post-Manaka Matsukubo reality takes hold. Mak Lind's team had no answers for Bay's press and had their heaviest loss of the season with a 3-0 defeat. For the second game in a row, North Carolina's attack looked more lively upon the arrival of substitute Hannah Betfort. Érica Parkinson made her NWSL debut and was active on the ball, but the Courage's disconnected defense is a concern.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: vs. Kansas City Current, Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

The Legacy had a mixed week. The expansion side strung together consecutive wins for the first time in club history with victories over Chicago last weekend and Orlando midweek. However, they could not continue their winning ways against a visiting Spirit team in front of a sellout home crowd. Boston displayed its trademark fearless and scrappy style, but the hosts were ultimately undone by a rampant Washington attack in the first half. Aïssata Traoré will rue not capitalizing on at least three half-chances. Filipa Patão's side staged a late comeback with an 88th minute goal, but it was too little, too late.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: vs. vs. Chicago Stars, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

The Pride have now suffered two 1-0 defeats in four days. Orlando's attack could never get off the ground at Utah on Saturday night. They managed a minescule .014 xG and did not attempt a shot on target for the first time since 2021. The Pride could not cope with Utah's counter-press. They also misfired midweek against Boston in a disappointing loss at home. Barbra Banda was kept quiet in both games and no one stepped up to help spur the attack. It was perhaps a sneak preview of the Pride's weakened offense as Banda will soon depart for the CAF Women's African Cup of Nations.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: at San Diego Wave, Sunday, 5 p.m. ET

Employing defensive tactics to preserve a lead only to see the strategy spectacularly backfire has been a recent talking point in global soccer. The Reign were victims of such tactics, as they bunkered in a bid to hold onto a 2-0 lead against Gotham. Seattle continued to invite pressure in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time, and the dam eventually broke as Gotham flooded three late goals to consign the Reign to a 3-2 loss. It was a devastating defeat for Seattle, who dominated proceedings for three quarters of the contest. Mia Fishel scored her first goal as a Reign player when she converted a penalty kick. Maddie Dahlien had a strong first half and assisted Maddie Mercado's team-leading fourth goal of the season. Dahlien nearly made it two-for-two for Seattle from the penalty spot in the 57th minute but saw her effort hit the woodwork. It was all downhill from there for Seattle.

play 1:17 Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: vs. Bay FC, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

It was déjà vu for Houston as they fought back to score a game-changing goal against Louisville for the second time this season. Rookie Kat Rader dramatically scored the equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to cap off the game 1-1. She now leads all NWSL rookies with six goals. NWSL debutants account for half (9) of the Dash's 18 goals this season. Wins remain hard to come by, but Houston now have drawn two back-to-back road games for the first time all season.

Previous ranking: 15

Next match: at Orlando Pride, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

Chicago flashed some decent moments in attack (particularly from forward Ivonne Chacón) but simply could not execute. Their 2-0 defeat to Angel City is their 11th loss through 15 games. They have now failed to score in 11 of their 15 games -- more often than any other team in the NWSL this season. The Stars' impotency worsens, as Jordyn Huitema exited the game around the 25th minute with a lower leg injury.

Previous ranking: 16

Next match: at Angel City, Sunday, 9 p.m. ET (stream live on ESPN)

So close, yet still so far for Louisville. Bev Yanez's team looked well on their way to securing a win for the first time in six games. Racing rolled out a new-look 4-3-3 formation which paid early dividends. Kayla Fischer broke a 289-minute scoreless streak with the opening goal at home against Houston. Emma Sears looked lively and threatening in attack. However, just as Louisville had done time and time again in 2025, they failed to close out the game. They conceded a stoppage-time equalizer to Kat Rader. They have shipped nearly half their goals in the closing 15 minutes of games (7 out of 16 total). No team has conceded more.