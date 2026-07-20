Zlatan Ibrahimović bid 'farewell' to punditry career live on air after World Cup final

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Zlatan Ibrahimović announced on air that is he is to quit punditry after the World Cup final.

The former forward who played at two World Cups with Sweden, decided to undergo a new challenge this summer, joining Rebecca Lowe, Thierry Henry and Alexi Lalas on Fox Sports as a pundit.

And after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to claim their second title, Ibrahimović said these would be his "last words" while expressing his gratitude to the team.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic quit his punditry role after the World Cup final. Getty

"I've been talking a lot the last one-and-a-half months, so this will be my last words," Ibrahimović said. "I want to thank America. I want to thank all the other people you don't see. I don't remember all their names like Thierry.

"I hope, America, you enjoyed it as much as I did. And this is also my farewell to the studio."

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Ibrahimović, who won 122 caps for Sweden during his 24-year career, was asked by Lowe if he was saying goodbye for good and he replied: "This was the first and last time for me, so take care, everybody."

He had never previously worked as a pundit on television before this World Cup tournament, but endeared himself to viewers with his analysis and takes.