Source: Italy sound out Pep Guardiola for manager role

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Italy have sounded out the possibility of appointing Pep Guardiola as their next coach after missing this summer's World Cup, a source told ESPN.

The source added that Guardiola's conversation with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) lasted barely "one minute" because his intention is to take "at least" one year away from the game after leaving Manchester City in May.

Three other national teams have also reached out to Guardiola's camp in recent weeks about the possibility of him making the leap into international football.

Every approach has been met with the response that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is taking a sabbatical, although some of the interested parties indicated they could be willing to wait for him given that there are no major international tournaments next year.

The source could not confirm which other countries had been in touch, although the Netherlands are also believed to have shown an interest after Ronald Koeman's exit following a round-of-32 defeat to Morocco at the World Cup.

England have been repeatedly linked with Guardiola as well. The Football Association's stance is that they will stick with Thomas Tuchel despite the World Cup semifinal defeat to Argentina, although Guardiola could be open to the role in the future.

Italy's search for a new coach following Gennaro Gattuso's resignation after April's World Cup playoff loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina has been held up for several reasons.

The FIGC first had to elect a new president, with Giovanni Malagò voted into the role over Giancarlo Abete on June 22.

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini has subsequently been appointed as the national team's technical director, with ex-Brazil international Leonardo brought on board in a consultancy role to help in the pursuit of a manager.

Italy have approached Pep Guardiola in their manager search. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

In addition to Guardiola, Andrea Pirlo has also been linked with the role, although Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini remain the front-runners for now.

Italy have missed out on the past three World Cups, including 2018 and 2022, and they failed to get out of the group stage in 2010 and 2014 after winning the trophy for a fourth time in 2006.

They have fared better in the European Championships, which they won in 2021 under the stewardship of Mancini.

ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti contributed to this report.