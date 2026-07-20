Former England manager, Liverpool great Kevin Keegan dies aged 75 after cancer diagnosis

Kevin Keegan, one of England's greatest footballers and one of the country's most charismatic managers, has died at the age of 75, his family have announced.

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner, Keegan enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle United before later managing Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City.

His family said in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

Kevin Keegan has died aged 75 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer. Getty

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

"The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."

Keegan's family confirmed that he had cancer in January, before announcing it had progressed to stage four in June.

As a player, Keegan won three First Division titles with Liverpool in the 1970s, as part of a side that won the European Cup, the FA Cup and two UEFA Cups.

He then moved to Hamburg, where he won back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979, and was made OBE for services to football in 1982.

Keegan won 63 caps for England, scoring 21 goals, and captained his country before returning as manager between 1999 and 2000.

Keegan also enjoyed a successful managerial career in club football, guiding Newcastle United from the second tier to the Premier League and overseeing the club's memorable title challenge during the 1995-96 season, where they fell just short to Manchester United.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club's history," a Newcastle United statement said.

"Today, we mourn the loss of a true giant of our history, and at the appropriate moment, we will carefully consider how we shape a lasting tribute to Kevin's remarkable life and legacy.

"Rest in peace, King Kev," the statement added.