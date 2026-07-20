Not even Messi's magic could will Argentina to back-to-back World Cups

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Most Argentina players collapsed onto the field as the final whistle echoed throughout New Jersey Stadium to signal Spain's 1-0 triumph in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Fans of La Albiceleste behind the goal initially stood there in shock before eventually breaking out into unified chants to ease the tension.

Supporters waved shirts in the air and sang Lionel Messi's name while the large screens on every corner of the stadium broadcast the images of Argentina's captain in tears.

The team faced an uphill battle to win a second consecutive World Cup. Coach Lionel Scaloni's side entered the tournament with a target on its back as the reigning champion, and injuries plagued the roster.

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For 64 years, men's national teams have tried and failed to dethrone Brazil as the most recent country to become back-to-back World Cup champions. Brazil lifted the trophy in 1958 and 1962 to join Italy as the only two countries ever to do it.

Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in 1986 and reached the final of Italia 90 against West Germany, but a 1-0 defeat ended the dream of consecutive triumphs. This year, Argentina reached the final once more, but again, it was a single goal that stood in their way.

"I experienced this firsthand after the 1978 [World Cup] at the 1982 [World Cup], we realized then that it is by no means an easy feat," Argentine World Cup winner Mario Kempes told ESPN in June. "Teams are getting to know you better now, they know how you play.

"They have to change because Argentina is a national team that everyone wants to beat.

He added: "It is incredibly difficult to become champions every four years, let alone twice in a row."

Argentina were well beaten by Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, but the defending champions were also battling history in New Jersey. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Argentina impressed through the group stage, defeating Algeria, Austria and Jordan while scoring eight goals and conceding only one. Messi made history with a hat trick in the first match of the 2026 tournament before recording six of the team's first eight goals himself. Moments of magic then carried La Albiceleste through the knockouts, but injuries, exhaustion and tactical weaknesses eventually caught up to Argentina in the final.

"We had to realize a lot of changes due to the various obstacles that presented themselves," Scaloni said in the postmatch news conference.

Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel and Nico González entered the World Cup with slight fitness issues but played through the first couple of rounds with no problem. Martínez even admitted in the pre-final news conference that he chose to play through the pain instead of having the recommended surgery on his fractured finger.

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Scaloni managed minutes well throughout the tournament to avoid the team's collapse, but the World Cup action finally took a toll on players. Lisandro Martínez was the first to go down before the halftime whistle, forcing an unplanned substitution. Romero then fell onto the pitch, calling for a replacement.

The changes left Argentina vulnerable. They had already been struggling with defensive weaknesses since the round-of-32 match against Cape Verde, but the substitutions accelerated the inevitable: an Argentina defeat.

"We had injuries in key places that we didn't expect," Scaloni said Sunday. "The exhaustion has been enormous."

Scaloni later emphasized that exhaustion was not an excuse for the loss and gave credit to Spain for outplaying Argentina.

Spain managed to completely mute Argentina's greatest weapon in Messi, limiting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to just 54 touches. Argentina failed to register a single shot for 117 minutes before ending the match with just three attempts.

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Scaloni built the team around Messi, which worked throughout most of the tournament. Beyond his eight goals, Messi recorded four assists and constantly created pockets of space where his teammates could thrive. He played an integral part in Argentina's 2026 World Cup success at 39 years old, but Spain figured out how to silence the captain. Once Spain succeeded in limiting Messi's magic, Scaloni failed to adjust.

"They gave their last effort," Scaloni said. "I feel sadness now; but above all, I have an eternal gratitude to these boys because getting this far takes a tremendous amount."

Under the leadership of Scaloni and guidance of Messi, Argentina were defined by an unwillingness to give up. They struggled against the new World Cup champions, but their 2026 tournament should be categorized as a success in the months to come. La Albiceleste fought through adverse match situations, recorded difficult come-from-behind victories and played through two rounds of extra time during the knockout phase before arriving at the final.

Last-minute goals defined Argentina's victories, even in moments when the team looked to be lacking options. Argentina were down by two goals with 20 minutes left against Egypt in the round of 16 before Messi rallied the team through the victory.

England scored the first goal in the semifinal and initially pinned Argentina back into their own half before Messi & Co. clawed their way back to a 2-1 triumph. Each Argentina match saw a different version of resilience from the players to deliver another final appearance.

Spain lifted the trophy, but Argentina can look back with pride.