Spain open as betting favorite to repeat at 2030 World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2026 World Cup complete, bookmakers are already looking ahead four years to the 2030 tournament, where they have already installed co-host Spain as the favorite to repeat as world champion.

Spain is the consensus favorite to win the 2030 FIFA World Cup across the sportsbook marketplace, with DraftKings Sportsbook assigning La Roja +450 odds -- already shorter than the +500 they showed on Sunday following their 2026 World Cup victory.

Semifinalists France (+600) and England (+900) are next on DraftKings' odds board, with fellow co-host Portugal tied with the English for that third spot.

Meanwhile, 2026 runner-up Argentina is tied for the sixth-best odds at 11-1, while 2030 co-host Morocco is a longer 35-1. The United States and Mexico check in at 80-1.

Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the favorite to win it all, thus becoming just the fourth pre-tournament favorite to lift the trophy, joining 1974 West Germany, 1994 Brazil and 2010 Spain, according to data from SportsOddsHistory.

La Roja was well-supported in the futures market before the competition, according to bookmakers at multiple sportsbooks, but their short price prior to and throughout the tournament did not necessarily make them a large liability, with France, Portugal and the U.S. representing bigger hazards.

In general, the 2026 World Cup was a landmark event for Americans betting on soccer.

The final between Spain and Argentina was the most-bet soccer match in the histories of BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook, with the former saying it outperformed every 2026 College Football Playoff game besides the championship, as well as every March Madness, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final and World Series game in the last year.

Caesars said the final generated 65% more handle than its previously most-bet soccer match, which also came during the 2026 World Cup.

Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the favorite to win it all. (Photo by Diego Radames/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"This record-breaking final capped off a fantastic tournament. A home-nation World Cup brought high expectations for engagement and interest. Thankfully, the tournament exceeded even our most optimistic projections," Caesars head of soccer Mark Bickerdike said over email.

"There was some uncertainty around the impact of an extended tournament format, but World Cup fever took hold following the USMNT's promising start, and that enthusiasm continued throughout the knockout stages and into the final."