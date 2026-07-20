Melvine Malard seals transfer to Chelsea from Manchester United

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Melvine Malard has completed her move to Stamford Bridge. Getty

Melvine Malard has completed her transfer to Chelsea from Manchester United on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old France international has reunited with Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor, who first spotted the forward's potential when she was competing at a regional tournament in Clairefontaine at the age of 14.

"I'm so happy because I have a plan for my life and my career, and Chelsea were a part of that plan," Malard told the official club website.

"It is a great club and a big club so I am very excited to get started. I have played against Chelsea a lot of times and have always lost so I know the team have good players.

"And I have known Sonia since I was 14 years old, so it is great to work with her again.

"My objective is to become better every single day and to win trophies. I know Chelsea always have that as an objective and I have that ambition too.

"I am also really looking forward to playing at Stamford Bridge on a regular basis. The atmosphere is incredible and the pitch is close to the fans, so you really feel their energy. I love that."

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Bompastor encouraged Malard, who was born and raised on the small French island of Reunion near Madagascar, to move to mainland France and sign for Lyonnes' academy.

Malard went on to make her Lyonnes debut at the age of 17 and won the Champions League four times at the French club before joining Manchester United in 2023, initially on loan.

The move was made permanent after she enjoyed a successful first season in English football, including an FA Cup triumph, and she accrued 21 goal contributions in 57 league appearances for United.

Malard has won 41 caps for France and scored 14 goals.