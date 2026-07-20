Konrad Laimer signs new three-year deal with Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich defender Konrad Laimer on Monday signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old joined the club from RB Leipzig in July 2023 and has gone on to feature 136 times, helping the club to win two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup.

The Austria international also played four times in the World Cup as his country reached the knockout stages of the tournament.

Despite being a defender, Laimer enjoyed a positive season at the attacking end of the pitch, contributing three goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

He told Bayern's website: "For me, it's something very special to play in the FC Bayern jersey. I've often emphasised how happy I am in Munich and how much fun it is to play football in this team.

"I've felt that from day one here. I can help the team in many positions and want to continue giving everything for FC Bayern every single second. With this team, anything is possible and I'm already looking forward to the season starting again."

Bayern begin their 2026-27 Bundesliga season at home against VfB Stuttgart on Aug. 28.

Information from PA was used in this report.