Alan Shearer leads tributes to Kevin Keegan: 'Sleep easy Boss'

Alan Shearer paid tribute to his hero and friend Kevin Keegan following the death of his former Newcastle manager at the age of 75.

Keegan was in charge at St James' Park when the club paid a then world-record fee of £15 million to sign Shearer in 1996.

"My Hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy Boss," Shearer wrote on X.

Shearer, who went on to become Newcastle's record goalscorer, was a boyhood Magpies fan and grew up idolising Keegan as a player.

Keegan later managed England from 1999 to 2000.

The Prince of Wales, a former president of the Football Association and now its patron, has also paid tribute.

In a personally signed message on social media, William wrote: "Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Keegan.

"A truly remarkable footballer and manager who inspired generations with his talent, passion and love of the game.

"Above all, he will be remembered as a kind and generous man.

"Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him."

Kevin Keegan managed Alan Shearer at Newcastle and then later England. Getty

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was famously pictured playing head tennis with Keegan as New Labour's rise coincided with Newcastle's emergence as a genuine force, expressed his sadness.

Blair, a Newcastle fan, said: "Kevin inspired everyone he met, including me. He was just a thoroughly decent man with a strong sense of values and a belief, not only in the game of football, but also in Britain as a nation.

"From the first time I met him in the Newcastle changing room before a match in the 1990s, to the time he took me in hand as the leader of the opposition to teach me how to head the ball, to the social occasions later in life he was the same: an effervescent, never-give-up, irrepressible proud patriot of Britain."

Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, another boyhood Magpies supporter, spoke fondly of Keegan's connection with the city.

He told Sky Sports News: "I was lucky enough as a young supporter to see him revive the club and the city in the early 1980s, and for him to then turn up and be my boss in the early 1990s and do exactly the same again with the football club and city was amazing.

"I'm just proud to have had him as my boss and work alongside him for so long. This news is heartbreaking for this city."

Former team-mate Warren Barton added: "I owe him everything. The Newcastle fans of my generation just remember how exciting it was to be around Kevin and the style of football he played."

Glenn Hoddle, Keegan's predecessor as national team manager, wrote on X: "My condolences to the Keegan Family on the sad passing of Kevin. Played with him and against him, top player but more important a top fella. Godbless Kev."

Micky Quinn, a Liverpool fan who later played under Keegan at Newcastle, said "it was a privilege to worship him as a kid playing for Liverpool, then to get to work with him professionally".

Former England and Southampton team-mate Mick Channon, who later trained horses for Keegan, said: "It's very sad. He was one of my best mates. Kevin was just a smashing lad, a great human being."

Newcastle said in a statement they were unable to open St James' Park to supporters wishing to pay tribute because of ongoing works.

A statement said "those who would like to leave flowers, scarves or other tributes can do so at the South West Corner of the stadium."