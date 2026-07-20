Spain celebrate World Cup triumph with open-top bus parade in Madrid

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Spain celebrated their World Cup triumph with hundreds of thousands of supporters in Madrid in an open top bus parade.

Luis de la Fuente and his squad landed back in the Spanish capital in the early afternoon on Monday, before meeting King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at Zarzuela Palace.

They then headed through the streets on an open-top bus towards the Plaza de Cibeles, where fans had been gathering since morning to secure their spot.

It followed a long night of celebrations across the country, with supporters revelling in Spain's win until the early hours -- with the result confirmed just minutes before midnight local time.

La Roja saw off Argentina after a gruelling final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal in extra time.

Thousands of supporters descended on Cibeles Square in anticipation of the team's arrival. Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images

The route took the team bus through the heart of the Spanish capital. Photo By Cesar Vallejo Rodriguez/Europa Press via Getty Images

A fan opens a flare in the colours of the Spain flag during the parade. Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

It was gridlock on the streets as fans packed out the parade route. Photo By Cesar Vallejo Rodriguez/Europa Press via Getty Images

Rodri and Marc Cucurella are seen waving to the fans in Moncloa, where the parade began. Photo By Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain captain Rodri holds the World Cup trophy aloft to the fans. Getty

Spain fans pack Cibeles Square in Madrid to welcome the world champions. Getty