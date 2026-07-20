Spain celebrate World Cup triumph with open-top bus parade in Madrid

Spain celebrated their World Cup triumph with hundreds of thousands of supporters in Madrid in an open top bus parade.
Luis de la Fuente and his squad landed back in the Spanish capital in the early afternoon on Monday, before meeting King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at Zarzuela Palace.
They then headed through the streets on an open-top bus towards the Plaza de Cibeles, where fans had been gathering since morning to secure their spot.
It followed a long night of celebrations across the country, with supporters revelling in Spain's win until the early hours -- with the result confirmed just minutes before midnight local time.
La Roja saw off Argentina after a gruelling final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal in extra time.