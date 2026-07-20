Lionel Messi thanks Argentina, says pain from loss 'immense'

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Argentina star Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt thank you to his fans on Monday, one day after the defending champions fell 1-0 in extra time to Spain at the World Cup final in New Jersey.

On Sunday, Messi was left in tears and with his international future uncertain after he was unable to conjure up one more piece of magic to save Argentina.

"The pain is immense and it will take time for this wound to heal," he wrote on Instagram. "But I also cherish all the good... The matches we turned around, giving our all, which will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian.

"I also want to congratulate Spain on the championship."

The Inter Miami forward had led Argentina to World Cup glory in the 2022 final against France, sandwiched between consecutive Copa América championships (2021 and 2024). At this tournament, Messi raised his international goals to 125, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo's 146.

On Sunday, Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia paid a glowing tribute to Messi for his outstanding contribution to the national team.

Messi became the first player to start three World Cup finals, but was unable to deliver against Spain having previously shone with eight goals and four assists in this tournament.